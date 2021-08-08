The best places to see at Denver Regional Transportation District stops

Owen Lystrup/Unsplash

DENVER, CO – Despite the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic severely harmed the Regional Transit District, or RTD, in Denver, things are starting to return to normal for this transportation system.

If you return to using RTD for regular transit, there are various places to visit using this fast public transportation system. Here are some of the best destinations to see when taking the RTD.

1. Union Station

Union Station is certainly one of the best landmarks in Denver. It has become one of the iconic symbols for Denver and is strategically located in the center of the city. You can find bars, restaurants, local shops, and hotels around the area of Union Station. There are also many public events held in Union Station if you come at the right time. The closest upcoming event in Union Station is Union Station Farmers Market, held on August 7 and August 14, 2021.

2. Denver Center for Performing Art

If you like art, theater, and music, this is the best stop to use the RTD. The theater presents many shows, from local to famously Broadway plays like Wicked, Hamilton, or Dear Evan Hansen. The place is something that you never want to miss if you’re in Denver.

3. Cherry Creek Mall

This is the best place if you like shopping and fashion. Located in the downtown area of Denver, the mall offers more than 160 boutiques and over 40 stores exclusive to the site. Visitors can easily find any clothes they are looking for with many great selections of brands. There are also a movie theater and various dining places to enjoy.

