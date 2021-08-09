Douglas County to Test the CodeRED Emergency Notification System on Aug 11: Make Sure Your Number is On the List

Jake Espedido/Unsplash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO - The CodeRed Emergency Notification System will be tested by The Douglas County Emergency Telephone Authority to validate the telephone numbers in the database on August 11.

The registration is free, and you will not be charged upon receiving notice from the system. The Douglas County Emergency Telephone Authority encourage you to register if:

Your number is not listed

You changed your address

You moved

You switched to a cell phone or a VOIP as your primary number.

You can click here to sign up or text DRCC to 99411 to receive a link to the enrollment form.

Furthermore, you can also register more than one phone number and email address for your residence and business.

About CodeRED

CodeRED is an electronic emergency notification system that will give you alerts about the emergencies occurring in your area. It will also give instructions, precautions and guidance to protect your life and property in response to the incident. The alerts will come via telephone, message, and email anytime there is an urgent public safety notice.

The authority has advised every person and business to register to the system and encourage people to ask friends, family, neighbors and co-workers to register. They also advised people to never assume that the CodeRED already have your telephone number.

CodeRED will send the notices from (866) 419-5000. You can save the number and use CodeRED as the name so that you don’t miss emergency notices in the future. If you miss a phone call from CodeRED, the system will send a voice mail. If you do not have voice mail, the system will attempt to call again.

