Cheyenne Mountain Zoo nominated in two categories for USA TODAY 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards

Jackie Park/Unsplash

CHEYENNE, CO - Cheyenne Mountain Zoo was named #4 Best Zoo in North America and #3 Best Zoo Exhibit in North America, for its Rocky Mountain Wild exhibit, by the USA TODAY 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

The judging team from USA Today has 20 names eligible for nominations. This is the third time Rocky Mountain Wild has been nominated for Best Zoo Exhibit and the fifth time for CMZoo to be nominated for Best Zoo.

The nominees were eventually narrowed down to 10 nominations for Best Zoo. The following are the nominations in order of USA Today's ranking: Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, Fort Worth Zoo, Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, Nashville Zoo, Brevard Zoo, Audubon Zoo, Saint Louis Zoo, Dallas Zoo, and Denver Zoo.

CMZoo's mission is to make humans closer to animals. To achieve that mission, CMZoo ensures that every visitor will have a pleasant experience when they visit the zoo and even when they return home.

From hand-feeding a giraffe at a North American show to meeting a hippopotamus in the Water's Edge: Africa section, the exhibitions at CMZoo are dedicated to inspiring visitors to conserve animals.

One of the exhibits at CMZoo, Rocky Mountain Wild, is known for its beautiful scenery. Being on the slopes of CMZoo mountain makes its location even more strategic.

The Rocky Mountain Wild is home to animals in the native Colorado region and beyond. Opened in the summer of 2008, it is now home to an Alaskan deer, two North American hedgehogs, a bald eagle, two grizzly bears, three mountain lions, two river otters, and many others.

