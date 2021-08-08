Get closer to nature at San Luis Valley

Andrew Gloor/unsplash

RIO BLANCO, CO - Enjoy your day in the San Luis Valley where you can spend a calming morning with the wildlife and pump up your adrenaline by river rafting in the afternoon.

Get closer to nature with this guide to the mystical part of Colorad

- Luis San Valley

A drive through the Los Caminos Antiguos is one of the best methods to learn about the history of the San Luis Valley. This national scenic byway follows the Old Spanish Trail's main commerce route and offers a unique view of the valley's surroundings. The path will take you from Alamosa to Antonito in the San Luis Valley's southern edge.

- Wildlife Refuge

Wildlife Refuge is home to more than 330 wild animals including bison, bald eagles, deer, songbirds, waterfowl, and burrowing owls.

- Sand Dunes National park

Sand Dunes National Park is located in The Great Sand Dunes National Park. Hiking, trekking, camping, and sandboarding are just a few of the park's popular recreational pursuits.

- Penitente Canyon

Rock climbing at Penitente Canyon is a must for those seeking higher ground for their activities. It's mostly a sport-climbing destination, with over 300 bolted routes and bouldering options.

- Alligator Farm

You can see the Alligator in Colorado Gators Reptile Park, where you can see not only alligators but also exotic reptiles, tortoises, and snakes. More than 100 alligators thrive and survive on the farm's natural geothermal waters, even throughout Colorado's hard winters.

- Sandhill Valley

In the Sandhill Valley, you can watch the majestic crane migration phenomenon every March.

