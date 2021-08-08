Regional Transportation District: A Guide to Use the Bus Facilities

Juan Encalada/Unsplash

DENVER, CO - The Regional Transportation District (RTD) effectively resumed operations since June 13, 2021, as capacity restrictions have been lifted, but the use of masks is still enforced and there are several steps that passengers need to know when they want to use RTD facilities.

One of the means of transportation that is back in operation is the bus. Here are some steps that passengers can take when they want to use bus facilities in Denver:

1. Bus schedule information

There are three methods that passengers can use to check the bus schedule to be used. The first way is online, passengers can check the processed information through the official RTD website. The second way is for passengers to contact RTD Customer Care at 303.299.6000. The third way is that passengers can directly visit the station they want to go to to find out schedule information, tickets, and so on. More information can be found on the official RTD website.

2. Schedule planning

Planning a bus schedule can be done by knowing the route number, route name, name of the destination to be addressed, the route on the map, the place of departure and arrival.

For passengers who will use the online schedule search facility, they can perform the following steps: search for the 'Schedule' menu in the navigation menu or 'Schedule Finder' in the toolbar. Adjust the existing schedule with the departure of the bus that will be used according to the destination, then passengers can download or print the selected schedule.

3. Find out where the bus stops

Bus stops are marked with a red and white mark on each route list that stops at several stop locations.

4. Verify the route before boarding the bus

This can be done by passengers by looking at the destination sign on the windshield of the bus to verify the route number.

5. Payment of bus fares

There are several ways to pay for bus tickets that have been ordered, namely using cash, a 10-ride ticket book, passes, smart cards, and transfers.

6. Stop and get off at the destination stop

There are several things that passengers can do when they want to get off at the destination stop, according to the type of bus used. The first is to pull the cable above the window, pressing the yellow strip on the side of the window, pressing the ceiling bust button above the seat.

