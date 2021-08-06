Denver, CO

Denver announces next phase of Shared Streets Initiative

DENVER, CO – The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure of Denver is ending its temporary shared street initiative as the city is slowly recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. With the rising number of vaccinated residents, safety guidelines are dialed down, more public spaces are reopened, and the streets are now open.

The shared street initiative was first started in the early stage of the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020. The purpose of the shared street initiative is to make more room for Denver’s residents to walk, bike, run, and “roll”.

Although there was some backlash coming from local residents when it was first implemented, the initiative has gained more popularity as time goes by. Because of its success, DOTI is planning to develop a permanent shared street program in Denver.

DOTI has collected some feedback from the temporary initiative. One of the considerations is how the planned permanent shared street could align with the existing law, especially with the Denver Municipal Code Sec 54-543.

Other considerations include the type of street that could be the best for Denver’s residents’ needs. The new planned program must also follow the Complete Streets Design Guidelines which were adopted in 2019.

Department of Transportation and Infrastructure of Denver will be formally taking notes about the advantages and disadvantages of the permanent shared street program. The research will thoroughly explore the technicalities on the potential new locations of permanent shared streets and how the public feels about the project.

On August 16, 2021, all the signage that were placed at the temporary shared street location will be removed and residents of Denver can start walking normally on the sidewalk.

Denver, CO
