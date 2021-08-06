West Age Well Center will reopen on August 16, 2021

Gert Stockmans/Unsplash

DENVER, CO – After being forcefully closed since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the West Age Well Center or WAWC will finally reopen on August 16, 2021.

The main goal of West Age Well Center is to empower and inspire older people, ages 60 and over, to age properly through learning, community connection, and play. With this opening, the WAWC is working on a mixed program with onsite and online activities.

Located at 909 Arapahoe Ave., the WAWC will be available from Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be staff onsite to ensure customer support. Those who cannot attend the in-person program can still participate through the virtual class.

Services like fitness, registered fitness, massage, reflexology, enrichment, and day-long and overnight trips will be available for customers once it's open. It is highly suggested that everyone who would like to get these services to consult with their Doctors since those activities may carry certain risks for some participants.

Individual appointments can also be taken for the selected health supportive programs at the West Age Well Center. The selected programs are therapeutic Massage, Visiting Nurses Association (VNA), Foot Care, Family Hearing Screening, and CU Parkinson's Disease Research Clinic Study focusing on people with Parkinson's diseases. Two certified massage therapists will be available at the WAWC.

All customers of West Age Well Center must follow the health guidelines when visiting. The procedures include:

- Wearing face-covering.

- Washing hands or use hand sanitizer.

- Practicing social distancing with other customers.

Those who feel unwell or experiencing Covid-19 symptoms are highly advised to stay at home and doing a screening test for Covid-19.

