Markus Howard confidently continue his 2nd year with Denver Nuggets

DENVER, CO – The 22-year-old Markus Howard, one of the players of Denver Nuggets, took a confident step in his 2nd year being in the team. Howard has made a lot of improvement and added some muscles since last year.

Stepping into his 2nd year, he hopes that he can feel more comfortable when heading to the training camp. He also keeps adjusting the way he plays within the NBA, since each coach gives different feedback and has their own nuance.

Since he first joined as an undrafted rookie from Marquette Golden Eagles men's basketball, he has constantly improved and has filled the loss position of Jamal Murray due to ACL injury. Just in the last five games of the season, he has scored 14.2 points per game and shooting 44.4% from the downtown. He then continued to prove everyone in the postseason with shooting 42.3% from three in 13.8 minutes per game.

For Howard, change of speed in the game is very important. It is the one aspect that has been a big emphasis on him. He believes the speed changes will help him a lot in improving his game.

It has been a wild time for the team and him personally, with many highs and lows. They had a lot of injuries and many positions needed to be refilled. On top of that, the Covid-19 pandemic also creates huge challenges for most players. Almost all the planned competition must be canceled and draft workouts were drastically shortened.

Howard will be expected to play for the Denver Nuggets' Summer League team. He will be back in the game in less than two weeks and ready to show everyone the progress he has made.

