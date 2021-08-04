La Alma Lincoln Park is officially the 57th historic district in Denver

Abraham Barrera/Unsplash

DENVER, CO – The La Alma Lincoln Park, one of the oldest area in Denver, named as a historic cultural district and have been approved by the Denver City Council. Residents of Denver and community members have worked together with Historic Denver and Community Planning and Development Landmark Preservation to make this happen.

The neighborhood around The La Alma Lincoln Park has many historical events, especially for the Chicano Movement. The working-class community established the neighborhood in the 1870s and 1880s, just near the railroad and Burnham Yards. The design of the buildings in the La Alma Lincoln Park neighborhood reflects the early development of the area and how it was changed from time to time.

Desiree Maestas, one of the residents who grew up around the neighborhood, said that this moment is very important to her and her family because of her Chicano heritage and Westside values. Desiree's grandparents bought her house in 1969, and the district's effort helps her embrace the memories and relationship.

Another resident, Felix Herzog, also added that making La Alma Lincoln Park a historic district is important to remember the struggle of Denver's Chicano civil rights movement and the working-class life that brought the neighborhood to life. La Alma means "the soul", and he believes that they have to protect the community's soul.

Historic Denver's Executive Director, Annie Levinsky, explained that the residents were interested in this more than four years ago. They will soon do more research about the neighborhood history through workshops, tours, and oral histories.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.