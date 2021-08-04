Mayor's Design Award is open for submission

Tyler Gooding/Unsplash

DENVER, CO – Mayor's Design Award 2021 is now open for submission. Denver's Mayor Michael B. Hancock along with the city's Community Planning and Development Department is now looking for the best nomination for the award.

Mayor's Design Award has been honoring those who excel in place-making, architecture, and exterior design since 2005. Business owners, homeowners, artists, and non-profits organizations in Denver that have contributed to the public sphere through their beautiful innovations are all eligible for the award nomination.

The type of projects that are eligible for the award is highly varied. Whether it is restaurants, galleries, plazas, community spaces, or even private single-family houses. As long as the project is innovative and imaginative that can improve the public realm in Denver, they can submit it for nomination.

Mayor Hancock stated that last year’s quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged a lot of people to push their imagination and innovation to create designs that are not only pleasing to look at, but also can improve the quality of life.

Executive director of Denver Community Planning and Development, Laura E. Aldrete, also added that the innovative and imaginative designs in Denver are what shapes the city. She believes that this will highlight the need for housing and better sustainability.

The Mayor’s Design Award 2021 will be divided into three main categories. The three main categories are An Inclusive City with Complete Neighborhoods, A Connected Healthy City, and A Sustainable City.

Everyone who wants to nominate their projects will have to submit their work before the deadline which is on October 8, 2021. The winners of the award will be announced at the award ceremony later this year.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.