New COVID-19 vaccine requirement in Denver

DENVER, CO – The new public health order will require all employees in Denver, Colorado to be fully vaccinated by September 2021. As the new COVID-19 Delta variant keeps on growing in multiple locations, the new policy is expected to keep the number of Delta variant cases at bay and prevent it from spreading on a large scale.

The new Public Healthy Order applies to all employees. This means more than 10,000 residents must comply with this new rule, which includes firefighters, sheriff deputies, police officers, and workers who work in crowded areas such as hospitals, nursing homes, shelters for the homeless, correctional facilities, schools, and others.

Although the number of vaccination in Denver is high, people who are not yet vaccinated still puts the whole city of Denver at risk against COVID-19. It is reported that 96% of people who are hospitalized in Colorado due to COVID-19 were not yet vaccinated.

Mayor Hancock added that it is essential for the city to get full protection against the virus and this mandatory vaccine policy will be an effective move to do just that. So far, the new Delta Variant is responsible for 90% of new cases across the state.

With this policy, Denver will follow other states, such as New York City and the State of California, and requires people to show proof of full vaccination. The city will work together with employers in order to ensure this policy is implemented smoothly. An online toolkit will also be available on Denvergov.org.

Face coverings and other safety protocols are still mandatory for both vaccinated and non-vaccinated residents. Face coverings and social distancing are proven to be great additional protection for people to prevent people from getting infected with the virus.

