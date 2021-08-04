2040 Transportation Master Plan is open for public comment

Alexander Schimmeck/Unsplash

DENVER, CO – The Arapahoe County is now open for the public to provide input for its planned transportation. The residents of Arapahoe County can comment on the draft until August 11, 2021.

The public comment for the 2040 Transportation Master Plan is important to ensure it fulfills the needs of the people in Arapahoe County. This will help the government create better mobility and transportation for everyone in Arapahoe County, whether they are permanent residents, visitors, or temporary workers, as the county’s population has been increasing from time to time.

The county recommends the public to provide input on road improvement, public transit, and new road connection. Comments on traffic operational improvements as well as bike and pedestrian projects are also highly appreciated as the county is always looking for a way to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety.

The Transportation Division of Arapahoe County has been updating the Transportation Master Plan since 2020. Previously, the 2035 Transportation Master Plan project combined multiple transportation systems to increase its efficiency. The previous project also provides solutions for alternative transportation and better coordination with the use of land within the county.

The proposal for the 2040 Transportation Project will build on those goals by using specific analysis on future improvement and creating policies that will also improve the access for people who are moving in and out throughout Arapahoe County for many years to come.

The goal of this project is not only to fulfill the needs of the county's residents but also to create a more responsive and adaptable transportation system. The complete public review of the project will be available in the late summer. For more information about the project and to receive updates, click here. www.arapahoegov.com/transportationplan

