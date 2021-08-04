Aurora, CO

Denver to hold annual Back to School Kickoff on August 7

DENVER, CO – Aurora Public Schools (APS) will hold its 13th Annual Back to School Kickoff on August 7, 2021. The event will start from 10 am to 12:30 pm at the Town Center of Aurora (Aurora Mall), 14200 E. Alameda Ave. Aurora, Colorado 80012.

This annual event is a celebration for the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year. There will be a series of activities, food, and free goodies for APS students and families to enjoy at the event. Local residents who are new to the district are also welcome to register their children for school.

The Aurora Public Schools will also provide school supplies and free backpacks for the participant. There will also be a limited-time giveaway of school supplies and free backpacks so be sure to come early and grab your giveaway slot.

This event is a great opportunity not only for the students but also for the parents to use the many resources provided by the Aurora Public Schools. As the school believes that parents and families of the student are partners in education, they are welcome to meet the school staff and get to know the other parents of APS students.

Other than school-related goods and activities, there will also be free or low-cost immunization, as well as free Covid-19 vaccine. Be sure to bring your children’s shot records to register.

The Aurora Public Schools is also looking for volunteers to ensure the event goes smoothly from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Anyone who is interested can contact Mandy Young at aryoung@aurorak12.org or 303-326-2637 ext. 20357.

