The City Heights Residence Hall and Learning Commons will open its door on August 12

DENVER, CO – CU Denver plans to celebrate the opening of City Heights Residence Hall and Learning Commons with an event on August 12, 2021.

The official celebration will take place at the intersection of 12th and Larimer streets right in front of the City Heights Residence Hall and Learning Commons. There will be an official ribbon-cutting, brief program, tours of the new building, the new dining hall sneak peek, and a light lunch for everyone.

After two years of construction, the planners completed the building on schedule. Located in the heart of Auraria, this building is the first on-campus housing specifically allocated for first-year students.

The event allows attendees to join. Due to limited seating capacity, attendees are encouraged to RSVP to secure a spot.

The purpose of the new City Heights Residence Hall and Learning Commons building is to provide affordable housing for students to create better academic opportunities and peer-to-peer connections. On the first move-in day, scheduled on August 18, 2021, the building will welcome almost 555 students.

CU Denver purposefully placed the building in the center of the University of Colorado Denver neighborhood on the Auraria campus. One of the main reasons is the proximity to Speer Boulevard, where students can connect with many professionals and opportunities at the City of Denver.

The trees, grass, flowers, and overhead lights fill the spacious courtyard between the Residence Hall and Learning Commons. There is also a "portal" pathway from Student Commons to the Tivoli Quad. The building design and structure allow the students and faculty to interact and create a sense of community.

