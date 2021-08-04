Colorado House Bill is a positive step toward better environment

Wynand van Poortvliet/Unsplash

DENVER, CO – Colorado General Assembly just passed the Colorado House Bill 21-1229 to protect the property owners within the Homeowners Association communities, or HOA. This bill comes in response to Homeowners Association guidelines on requiring turf grass and prohibiting xeriscape.

Property owners under the governance of the Homeowners Association in Denver now have more rights to improve the conservation of water and the use of clean energy. The bill is a positive step toward a greater community and an inclusive environmental responsibility.

This bill will also keep Homeowners Association from creating “unreasonable restrictions on renewable energy generation devices”. These rules by the HOA on turfgrass in the name of aesthetics is harmful due to water consumption.

Austin Troy, professor at the University of Colorado Denver from College of Architecture & Planning, stated that the bill is the right path to create a more sustainable environment. He said that the Homeowners Association rules “don’t make sense” considering the current climate zone.

A study called “The Thirsty Urban Landscape” presented in 2017 by Troy and other researchers shows that houses within the Homeowners Association community spend more than 10,493 gallons of water compare to the average number that is not in the Homeowners Association community.

Considering the data from the research, Professor Jody Beck, Troy’s associate researcher who also teaches in Landscape Architecture Department, recommend Homeowners Association in Denver consider water consumption. He also added that citizens living in the arid West are not responsible for having an extensive green lawn, and people need to be more accountable for their water consumption for daily use.

