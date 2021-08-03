The City of Boulder named as the Best Place to Live

Misael Moreno/Unsplash

DENVER, CO – US News and World Report just named the City of Boulder as the Best Place to Live. One of the major reasons Boulder ranks on the top of the list is because of its natural beauty and various outdoor spots. This is proven by many natural attractions Boulder has to offer. North Boulder Park, Boulder Park & Recreation, and Chautauqua Park are only few of the names where people can do many outdoor activities.

Boulder’s low crime rate, thriving economy and overall good education are also factors why it deserves the number #1 rank.

The report also includes the city as number 2 nationwide for Best Place to Live for Quality of Life and number 53 for the Best Place to retire. It is no surprise Boulder received the recent validation from the US News and World Report. For over the years, the city has received many related honors, including the Happiest City in America according to National Geographic.

The main factors that determined the report from US News and World Report are quality of life of the people, housing affordability, job market, and the number on net migration. The researcher of the report used public survey from thousands of participants in order to determine what qualities are considered to be important. The other additional factors are census and federal data, and news ranking on Best Hospitals and Best High Schools in the U.S.

The other 3 Colorado cities that made to the list of the Best Place to Live are Colorado Spring as the 6th, Denver as the 14th, and Forth Colin as the 17th.

