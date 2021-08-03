University of Colorado Denver graduate shares indigenous values through architecture

Jonas Geschke/Unsplash

DENVER, CO – Anjelica Gallegos is one of the 32 students in the undergraduate class of architecture at University of Colorado Denver. Coming from a family with a strong background in art, she has a huge interest in film photography, basket making, drawing, and sculpture.

When one of her professors, Phil Gallegos, introduced her to the College of Architecture and Planning program, she was totally intrigued. She said that architecture is where engineering and art meet, her background inspired her to create art that has tangible solutions.

Because of her determination, she successfully continued her study and just graduated from Yale with MArch degree. Despite all of her success, she also mentioned that the road was never easy to get to where she is right now. As a woman and Native American in the white and male-dominated field, she was often dismissed and faced many challenges. But the support from her professor encouraged her to continue striving for her goal.

Gallegos' works clearly shaped by her identity. All of her works include many indigenous values such as natural cycles, respect, reciprocity, restraint, and recognizing the history of a place. She noticed that humans are living in an interconnected system and it is our responsibility to contribute back in order to protect that system.

She added that the diverse environment at University of Colorado Denver and the support of faculty toward inclusion is one of the major things to help her flourished. The undergraduate Architecture program has grown even more inclusive. Many students within the faculty represented various countries, ethnicities, and cultural background, such as Poland, India, Thailand, Ethiopia, and many more.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.