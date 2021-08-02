With Many Versatile Styles, Denver Broncos' Noah Fant Is a Danger on the Field

Luis Santoyo/Unsplash

DENVER, CO – Noah Fant, Denver Broncos tight end, is one of the most versatile players to ever play in Broncos Denver. The 6-foot-4 player creates separation from defender with his 4.5-second 40-yard dash speed on the last practice on Friday.

He said that the move he used was essentially a corner route and it was not so different from the previous route he used in Pittsburgh in the week 2 last season. He noticed that doing the vertical-theme route gives him more advantage when running.

Fant is clearly an unstoppable player when he touched his feet on the field. In two years of his SNL career, Fant has shown many varieties of style on his play. Whether it is as a slot, tight end from the backfield or in-line, he has proven to everyone that he is dangerous from any positions that he played on the field. He is hard to stop when he starts sprinting his legs. With head full of determination, he is too big to get stopped by cornerback and too fast to get caught by the linebacker.

Fant also stated that he likes to take short route where a lot of players do not have the courage to take it. By combining a lot of routes, he always took pride after every catch. With all of those methods, he believes that the team is doing a good job and trying to be better and be perfect.

In 2020, Fant completed sixth in receiving yard and seventh in reception among the other tight ends. As the new training begin, he said that he feels more comfort and ready to step his game up.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.