The New Station 2 of Boulder Mountain Fire Protection District is on progress

Marc Kleen/Unsplash

DENVER, CO – Boulder Mountain Fire Protection District invited all residents of Boulder to take part in rebuilding its new Station 2. After its first announcement on June 6, 2021, the groundbreaking ceremony began on Saturday, July 31, at 10:00 a.m.

This celebration was held at 50 Overlook Lane, in Boulder Heights. The festivities include tours of the fire engine, shovel turning, rendering of the new station, refreshment, and few speakers from the Boulder Mountain Fire Protection District (BMFPD) officials.

The 60-year-old building has aged and the modern fire trucks could not fit in the bays, so the rebuilding of the Station 2 is necessary. This renovation will also improve the safety of firefighters to better serve the community of Boulder.

One major change for the new building is the reorientation of the station, so the engines can go directly to Deer Trail Road in order to speed up the response when BMFPD received an emergency call. A training room and two offices are added to function as a command center during major incidents.

New showers and gear washing systems will also be added to keep all firefighters and their families safe from any dangerous chemical substances. In addition, there will be a community space where the residents of Boulder can attend a meeting.

The budget for the new Station 2 building is anticipated to be $3.6 million. The sources of the funding include the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA), $1.8 million low-interest loan, $50,000 capital reserves, and $1.25 million from a capital campaign.

