Governor Polis' Broadband Advisory Committee Releases First Annual Report on Denver and wider Colorado area

Firmbee.com/Unsplash

DENVER, CO - The newly formed Broadband Advisory Board has announced and released its first annual reports, which cover internet connectivity in the Denver and wider Colorado area.

The reports focus in on the first six months and priorities for the coming year as the Board works to provide every Coloradans with fast, dependable, and affordable broadband connectivity.

Governor Jared Polis says access to fast, and dependable internet is necessary to all Coloradans to boost the economy and build Denver back stronger.

He said that his team is striving to close the digital divide and ensure that every Coloradan has equal access to the internet. Governor Jared Polis says the Board is ready and can move fast to accelerate broadband development, which will help Colorado's future.

The Broadband Initiative Report released in October 2020, was the main reason why Governor Jared Polis created the Board. It was created to will address four challenges and create an economic chance for Coloradans and changes in how Colorado governs, maps, funds, and installs broadband.

Bob Fifer, chair of the Broadband Advisory Board said that Governor Polis and the state have properly invested in the enormous promise of broadband.

The Board has collaborated with many communities, agencies, and partners around the state. Now it's looking forward to building relationships with, understanding the needs of and working together with coomunities to establish strategies that benefit all Coloradans.

The Board's policy, funding, and advocacy priorities for the coming year are highlighted in the inaugural annual report, which highlights policy achievements from the 2021 legislative session, the creation of the Subcommittee on Digital Literacy and Inclusion, and the Board's policy, funding, and advocacy priorities for the coming year.

