Hills of trash removed from mountainside homeless camp

Evan Demicoli/Unsplash

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO – About 60,000 pounds of trash on the site of a homeless camp on the east side of Glenwood Springs, Garfield County, has now been removed.

Located on the slopes of a mountain, the site is now under the supervision of the Garfield County Department of Environmental Health, which has removed all the trash, as well as many shelters on the property.

The project was granted to ECOS Environmental & Disaster Restoration, Inc. after the county solicited bids. ECOS had 30 days to finish the cleanup under the contract, which was worth $87,250.40.

The volume of trash and steep terrain made the cleanup challenging, according to Garfield County Environmental Health Manager Josh Williams, who informed the Board of County Commissioners that no one was hurt in the process.

Williams added that they were able to move some heavy equipment up into a first ravine to assist in breaking up some of the rubbish. The mattresses and furniture that were halfway up the mountain have been removed, as have the campsites and tent shelters.

William says “Some of these structures were for year-around usage."

The cleanup operation took more than 1,000 hours of work, according to Kris Miller, ECOS general manager, and filled 10 30-yard roll-off trash receptacles with close to 60,000 pounds of debris. His staff also filled a five-gallon pail with spent hypodermic needles found at the scene, he said.

He said that it was a long and hot project on the mountainside in summer.

While individuals were present at the site every day, nobody interfered with the work or was rude to the workers.

