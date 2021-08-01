COVID 19's New Rules to Visitor Who Want to Visit Denver Health

Martha Dominguez de Gouveia/Unsplash

DENVER, CO - Starting from July 20, Denver Health announced instructions for visitors who will visit the Denver Health area.

For the safety of our patients, providers, and staff, most hospitalized patients may have two (2) visitors or support persons at the same time. These guidelines will continue to be updated during and beyond the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as the situation and public health guidelines change.

For the safety of patients, staff, or providers who support the wheels of the hospital, Denver Health has guidelines that will continue to be updated according to conditions and situations for the safety of public health.

The following are new regulations for Denver Health visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic and are updated from time to time.

1. For visitors who will visit patients in Pavilions A and B, they must go through the Examination Stations located in each pavilion.

2. All visitors who will visit the patient must be in good health.

3. Visitors are always advised to use masks, protective equipment, or face coverings and adjust a certain distance when meeting other people. When visitors do not comply with any of the aforementioned protocols, visitors will be asked to leave the Denver Health location.

4. Visitors will be asked to take a medical test before going deeper into the Denver Health area. If visitors have a cough, high temperature, or shortness of breath, visitors cannot stay overnight.

5. The visitors are asked to maintain their behavior, namely by not making noise that can disturb the patient's peace. In order to minimize noise that can disturb patients, visitors are asked to limit their movement while inside the Denver Health Building and are only allowed to stay in the patient's room (unless asked to leave by staff).

6. Visitors are encouraged to leave the hospital after their visit is over. Visitors who wish to stay overnight must obtain approval from the nurse in charge.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.