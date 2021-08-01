Meet Narkita Gold, the Artist Behind the Black in Denver

Alexis Fauvet/Unsplash

DENVER, CO - Narkita Gold believes Denver is a good place to establish a base and blend into society without fear or concern.

Narkita Gold is the artist behind the Black in Denver series. Through the project, she features 100 portraits of people who started out as Black and lived in Denver.

The Black in Denver series reflects what Narkita Gold wants to show through its artwork by exploring the uniqueness of the Black community in Denver, including in a wider scope.

The project wants to show that being yourself is possible in Denver and that it's a new opportunity to carve out the future you want.

Through MCA Denver, Narkita Gold recounts her experience when she first moved to Denver in 2015. Narkita Gold said that she found it very difficult to find a Black community in the crowd.

However, when looking at the Black community, Narkita Gold thinks that the Blacks in Denver seem different, unique, and have their own strengths. In Denver, Narkita Gold has a view that the Black community there can be themselves freely.

When it comes to being oneself as a member of the Black community, Narkita Gold feels she can be herself in Denver without having to hide up or worry about the misconceptions she has encountered in the past.

Project Black in Denver started in 2018 to show that Black can still be what it is without worrying about something bad to come as a community. It also means security, being part of a community, love, and a feeling of belonging.

