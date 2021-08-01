Choose your favorite art at the Douglas County Art Encounters

Europeana/Unsplash

DOUGLAS, CO – The Douglas County Art Encounters 2021-2022 sculptures are currently on display in areas such as Castle Rock, Highlands Ranch, Lone Tree Library, Parker, and Roxborough. The year-long exhibition showcases the artworks in various styles and media from local and national artists.

The Douglas County Art Encounters is a sculpture exhibition that has been held since 2008, initiated by the Douglas Country Cultural Council. Since then, more than 290 public artworks have been installed with thousands of individuals visiting. Some of the previous arts were sold or being donated. This year, it features 23 art pieces by 17 artists including names such as Charlotte Zing, Dimitry Spiridon, Terry Malesky, and others.

The exhibition aims to attract public interest in art and fostering community pride. Through art, people can find themselves creating conversation, evoke emotions and thoughtfulness, and experience creativity. In which, they try to put public art as an essential part of the community. They also invite the public to vote for their favorite statue to win the People’s Choice Award. The voting period is open until January 31, 2022.

The event has been partially funded by the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District and the Philip S. Miller Trust since day one. Those who are interested can freely visit the installations and vote for their favorites via Vote4Art tool. The locations of each sculpture can be seen here.

All arts are for sale to the general public.

While this year’s entry has been closed, the exhibition has started to receive entries for the 2021-2022 program. Artists who want to take part in the next year’s event can start submitting an interest form.

For more information, contact Kim Smith, Douglas County Government at 303-660-7347.

