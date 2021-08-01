Denver's Community Garden: Solution for Sans Garden in Urban Living

Benjamin Combs/Unsplash

DENVER, CO - Living in a charming city of Denver provides you an amazing lifestyle, strong community, and vibrant energy on every corner, but such urban life may make you sans garden.

But don't fret! Here, we provide you solutions with Denver's best community garden to join and encourage healthy eating, fight childhood obessity, and train your green thumb.

West Washington Park Community Garden

201 Grant Street

Established in 1979, West Washington Park Community Garden (WWPCG) is dedicated for education, sustainable gardening, and community building, with over 100 gardeners annually gather to share their love in gardening and many also mentor new gardeners, teach classes and donate their gardening products.

Ruby Hill Park Community Garden

W Florida Avenue & S Platte River Dive

There is always a lot of learning in Ruby Hill Park Community Garden for every Thursday they hold a session where experienced gardeners answer any questions any gardening enthusiasts have. They also donate all of their surplus to Zuni Food Bank

Globeville Community Garden

5075 Lincoln St.

Globeville Community Garden that thrives by the passion of the community within it and surrounds it since 1997. Having 20 plots visible from the street for anyone who travels between recreation center and surrounding homes, it offers playfulness and joy, with plenty of regular gardening and learning opportunities.

36th & Lafayette Community Garden

3600 Lafayette Street

Located in a very populated area, 36th & Lafayette Community Garden is run by local families including childrens who pour their passion to gardening. Kids will often be seen planting seeds or pulling weeds in this area.

