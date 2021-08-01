Arapahoe County Fair Returned with More Visitors

JT/Unsplash

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO - The Arapahoe County Fair returned after being postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This exhibition accommodated more than 37,000 visitors. This visitor figure is 10,000 more visitors than the Arapahoe County Fair in 2019. The show was held for four consecutive days, from Thursday, July 22, 2021, to Sunday, July 25, 2021.

Based on visitor track records, Saturday, July 24, was the day with the most visitors. A total of 15,722 visitors entered the Fairgrounds. There was a sudden rush of visitors, forcing the exhibition organizers to stop accepting new visitors around 8 p.m. local time.

Arapahoe County Fairgrounds Operation Manager Glen Poole said that the 2021 Arapahoe County Fair visit set a new record. In addition, Poole also apologized to the visitors who had been to the exhibition but were not allowed to enter because due to the number of visitors

For visitors who haven't had time to enjoy the exhibition on Saturday, the local government had also decided to use their tickets on Sunday. This was done to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 virus around the exhibition location.

The Arapahoe County Fair is an annual fair in Arapahoe County, held for the last 115 years. This exhibition aims to showcase agricultural products in the district and show western heritage. This exhibition also includes activities such as fireworks displays, various events or games that can be done with the family, and live entertainment.

In addition to the Arapahoe County Fair, the government has also prepared several activities that the public can participate in at the end of this year, such as 5K walking/running in August and October, Halloween celebrations, and Board & Barrel snowboard events in December.

