Algae Blooms May Be Dangerous during Summertime

DENVER, CO – As summer is still around, the temperature around Denver, including in the City of Boulder area, remains warm. Because of this, the City of Boulder reminds everyone to stay cautious near lakes and ponds where harmful algae might be present. Some algae can be toxin during summer when it blooms as it usually contains cyanobacteria. These bacteria can be dangerous to human and dogs.

It is highly advised that all residents should stay away from ponds and lakes where there are algae around. Regardless of the cyanobacteria in algae blooms, it is still dangerous for human. The potential cause is phosphorus (nutrient) and nitrogen coming from fertilized lawns also contributes in creating harmful algal blooms.

Experts already observed all the ponds and lakes that may contain harmful algae blooms. Some of those places are lakes and pond managed by Mountain Parks (OSMP) and Open Space, including Sawhill Ponds, Wonderland Lake, and the Cottonwood or Goose Creek Pond just near the 55th Street and Pearl Parkway. Swimming, boating, and wading are highly prohibited at the stated locations.

According to Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), there are some signs where algae contain cyanobacteria. The first sign can be seen on the water of the lake. If the water looks like thick pea soup, there is a huge chance it contains cyanobacteria. The second one is if the water’s surface or shoreline looks like spilled paint. Lastly, there is usually mat of foam along the shoreline if cyanobacteria is present.

Normally, the healthy algae will have stringy, long, bright green color strands that appear slimy or cottony. The healthy algae can also be mustard yellow but in a way that is not dangerous. The City of Boulder hopes everyone to stay alert and safe.

