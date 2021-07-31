Denver Health is now resuming the Johnson and Johnson vaccination after it was halted

Towfiqu barbhuiya/Unsplash

DENVER, CO - Following the instruction from the CDC, Food and Drug Administration, and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the Denver Department of Health is continuing administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for COVID-19.

The Department of Health will provide the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for individuals, not in the intensive care unit at the central hospital.

The vaccinations will be made available at the following locations:

• Pea Southwest Urgent Care

• Adult Urgent Care Center

Despite the fact that vaccines will be offered at these sites, Denver Health Center has been working hard to ensure that everyone who wishes to be vaccinated has access to them. Up to this point, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been administered to more than 8 million people in the United States.

Previously, the vaccine was halted earlier this month after certain uncommon, but serious blood clots in the brain and abdomen were reported.

Among vaccinated people, 17 cases reported this type of blood clot. During the suspension, CDC's Immunization Practices Advisory Committee reviewed these events. Despite the seriousness of the situation, the team decided to continue vaccination for people 18 years of age and older. More than a few weeks ago, those who received the vaccine had a very low threat of severe side effects.

When experiencing severe headaches, shortness of breath, leg discomfort, or stomachaches, their doctor should review anyone who has received a vaccination within the last three weeks. Unlike the flu-like symptoms that some patients may experience after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, these symptoms are not contagious.

