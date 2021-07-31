Arapahoe County Aid to Agencies is Open for Applicants

Pepi Stojanovski/Unsplash

DENVER, CO – Applications for Arapahoe County's Aid to Agencies program are open until August 27, 2021. This program will provide the underserved community, people at-risk who are eligible, and non-profit organizations with %530,000 in funding.

All the programs by Arapahoe County have been evaluated, including the Aid to Agencies program, to create a sustainable and effective budget for the next five to seven years. The evaluation for the Aid to Agencies program has been done over the past six months.

Some of the evaluations include reviewing similar programs conducted by agencies, conducting a survey for recipients to create proper feedback, holding series of discussions and studies in the concerning area, and doing a comparison for potential alternative options to better run the program with the Board’s new strategic plan.

After some discussion, priorities for the final result will include Behavioral and mental health, Homelessness, seniors, and Domestic violence.

Nine agencies that are in line with the county’s safety net service in addition to the competitive grant program will receive the annual funding. There are also going to be funding caps and more strict accountability reports on how the funds are being used. This new method not only creates better safety but also more competition among the new applicants. All eligible non-profit organizations must complete the online application on August 27, 2021.

The proposed grant recommendation will be reviewed by the Board of County Commissioners. The approved applicants can receive the funds beginning in January 2022. All the applicants must also re-apply annually since the application is only for a one-year period.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.