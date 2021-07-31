Rules to Follow at Chapman Campground

Daniel Diesenreither/Unsplash

CARBONDALE, CO - on July 12, 2021, due to the high activity of bears, all campers at Chapman Campground in the upper Fryingpan River Valley must have hard-sided campers or trailers, according to the White River National Forest. Day use is also restricted at Chapman.

Kevin Warner, Ranger at Aspen-Sopris District says that they were forced to implement these limits as a result of a black bear stealing food from campers.

This is an issue that can be easily avoided if people follow basic food storage measures that keep bears and other wildlife out of food and coolers. These rules are made because of a black bear damaging and entering an empty soft-sided camp at the campground to look for food.

To assist prevent black bears and other wildlife from receiving food from humans and becoming a nuisance or harmful, the White River National Forest has established a food-storage order in all of its constructed campgrounds and many dispersed camping locations.

Werner added that the rules about food storage orders are very detailed. But the main is, to keep your food, garbage, and anything that can attract a bear in the hard-sided vehicle. The camp has provided a bear-resistant food locker in many sites.

At Chapman, each campsite has a bear-proof food locker, and information about appropriate food storage is displayed around the park. Chapman campground staff have been working hard to teach guests about the importance of proper food and attractant storage.

At all times, proper food storage is critical. The black bear that has been causing difficulties at Chapman has been entering the campground throughout the day, which is not uncommon for food-conditioned animals.

