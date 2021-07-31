Join Arapahoe County 5K Trail Walk/Run Series in August

David Marcu/Unsplash

DENVER, CO – Arapahoe County Fair presents the 5k Trail Walk/Run Series. This series of events aims to preserve the county’s western heritage and agricultural culture. The next 5k Trail Walk/Run series will be held at Richmil Ranch Open Space on August 14. This will be the third run of the series after the previous run was held at House Farm Park on June 12.

This run will celebrate good health, Open Space, fitness, and the thriving local trail system. People of all ages and locations are welcome. Those who cannot attend the event can also join the run with a virtual race. The fee for this event is $30 and $20 for the virtual participants.

The participants can enjoy this run with the traffic-free 3.1-mile track along with the soft-surfaced trail. The property of Open Space also features preserved natural habitat, a beautiful view of the Eastern Plains, and native plant species as well as abundant wildlife. At the finish line, there will be hot pancakes for breakfast, vendors, prizes, and free swag.

The participant can pick up the swag bag and items at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds office (25690 E. Quincy Ave. Aurora, CO 80016) or at the check-in counter on the 5K day starting at 7:15 am. All the information about the run/walk will be emailed to all participants who have registered.

As for the virtual runners, they can complete their 5k run/walk between August 1 and August 15 with their own timeline. It is highly recommended that the virtual participants also use the Open Spaces trail to support the local beauty of Arapahoe County.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.