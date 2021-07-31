The Highly Anticipated Iliff Avenue Corridor Project Will Begin in August

Jamar Penny/Unsplash

DENVER, CO – The highly anticipated Iliff Avenue Corridor project will begin its construction in early August 2021. Arapahoe County Public Works and Development will cooperate with Concrete Express Inc. as a constructor partner. This program takes about $25.64 million and is expected to greatly improve the essential access within Arapahoe County.

The first step of the construction will be between Quebec Street and South Parker Road (CO 83). Some of the planned improvements for Iliff Avenue include intersection safety, modifications four-lane corridor along with acceleration and deceleration lanes, transit stop enhancements, bike lane and additional ADA-compliant sidewalk installations, traffic signal optimization with video monitoring, and signal detection, multi-use path/crosswalk improvements, and equipment upgrades.

All of these improvements will certainly benefit a lot of people, especially pedestrians and motorists, as they will increase multi-modal access and safety measures. These enhancements also prioritize access travel for the East-West corridor that is heavily used by drivers.

James Katzer, the Arapahoe County Transportation Division Manager stated that this project takes a lot of team project and look forward to completing the Iliff Avenue so the corridor can be a better pathway for all users. Arapahoe County Board Chair Nancy Jackson also added that this project will hopefully sustain the quality of life for both visitors and residents as the county’s population continues to grow.

All the people who use the corridor should expect the impact of the construction, including some lane closures. Minor inconvenience for pedestrians and cyclists might occur, but access to public transport will be maintained in the construction.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.