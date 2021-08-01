Metropolitan State University of Denver's Fencing Instructor Share His Story After 42-year of Teaching

CHUTTERSNAP/Unsplash

DENVER, CO – A 78-year old Ernie Heyman, reminisces about his time as a fencer as he watched Lee Kiefer, the first American woman winning gold in the Olympics' 'Individual foil fencing'. Currently, he is a leader of affiliate faculty member fencing teaching at the Department of Human Performance and Sport in the Metropolitan State University of Denver.

Heyman holds the fiery passion for fencing up until now, even after 48-year of being a fencing instructor. Heyman recalls how his coach, Istvan “The Maestro” Danosi, 56 years ago ignited his huge interest in fencing.

He believes that a great coach is also a great motivator. That is a clear quality that he keeps in mind about being a fencing instructor. He is deeply inspired by Danosi's method of teaching, as he implements it into his teaching style. That inspiration is what drives his commitment and passion for teaching his students.

“I don’t just tell them what to do; I lead the exercises,” said Heyman. He also stated that sport is all about striving for excellence and those who are interested in sport do not have to be athletic to be great in it.

Heyman has better enjoyment in teaching students with no athletic and sports background. He said he loves the challenge of bringing those inner sport spirit from non-athletic students. He added the outcome and life lessons from fencing are priceless because they will bring the best quality out of the individual. Benefits like discipline, self-awareness, and inner strength are just some advantages of joining fencing. Most of his students also claimed to be more confident and dare to stood up for themselves.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.