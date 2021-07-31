Kelver Library Grand Opening for Byers Community and Other Upcoming Events

Kelver Library

BYERS, CO - The book lovers of Byers community can get excited as the long-awaited, brand-new Kelver Library is finally open. The library did a Grand Opening back in July 2, invited everyone in the Byers community and their whole family for celebration.

The outdoor celebration event was highlighted with a ribbon cutting ceremony, library tours and even a live music from The Radio Band with everyone bringing their lawn chair and shade umbrella.

The new library is located in 585 S Main St, Byers, CO 80103. It offers not only books but other resources such as music and movies. It also has reservable study rooms and meeting rooms along with 3D printer, the equipment to transfer records, VHS, and many more to digital media.

If you missed the party, Kelver Library has exciting events you can look forward to. On Aug 9, Kelver Library partnering with Food Bank of the Rockies will have mobile pantry event. Food Bank of the Rockies will offer fresh produce, shelf-stable items at the Kelver Library parking lot. Also don’t miss out Family Movie Night on Aug 20. A Dog’s Purpose will be on the reel and bring your family together. Always follow the COVID-19 Code of Conduct, social distancing will be required and masks is optional outside, but recommended inside the library.

Opening Hours

Monday: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

