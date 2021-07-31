Denver University Professor Uses Video Games as a source to Learn History

Natalia Y/Unsplash

DENVER, CO – Daniel Melleno, an assistant professor from the Department of History at the University of Denver’s College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, is inspired to use video games as a source to study history. A highly popular video game franchise like Assassin Creed offers a fun look at the past with pretty accurate historical validity.

Melleno expressed that video games can be a good source when searching for relevancy and make people feel interested in long-dead people in the past.

Melleno always uses pop-culture references when teaching the medieval course or the pre-modern history. According to Melleno, 80% of his students enrolled in his class because of their love for TV shows, video games, or movies.

Colin Phipps, one of Melleno students, is not a History major. He claimed his perspective on video games changed after he took Melleno’s history class.

As a graduation thesis for Melleno's class, another student, Maria Lopez wrote about The Witcher 3, a video game based on a novel fantasy series. He evaluated the realism of the characters' clothing, ornaments, body accessories, and weapons. She noticed the similarities between the creatures in the game and the creatures in Norse mythology. By doing so, she learned more about the daily life of the Vikings than she had studied

It is valid proof that history is much more than remembering names or reading an encyclopedia full of dates. Sometimes, students can enjoy their hobbies and take courses at the same time, because that is what makes history interesting - there is always room for everybody.

