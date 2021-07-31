Mayor Hancock Promises the People of Denver Better Safety

Tobias Tullius/Unsplash

DENVER, CO - An increase in violent crime numbers after the pandemic is an emerging crisis in cities across the country. In Denver, the difficulty is tied by the fact that violent offenders are released too quickly, increasingly putting pressure into people's mental health and behavioral well-being, and youth violence. Mayor Hancock calls for a balance between reform that discourages low-level violent people from going to jail in the first place and the safety of Denver’s residents.

To help in protecting Denver's neighborhood, Mayor Hancock has launched a Youth Violence Prevention Initiative, and the law enforcement has launched a new collaborative crime prevention initiative that brings more patrols at hotspots area and allocates more resources to help these communities combat the underlying factors that can take root in crime.

The Hancock Administration, with funding from the American Rescue Plan, is also taking this opportunity to recruit new officers who can meet challenges of law enforcement in the United States today, and give them training to better meet the needs of the communities they serve.

Denver is also a national leader in alternative policing—a critical issue of justice in the pursuit of justice, and Mayor Hancock is determined to pursue that path. In the first year of its launching, the STAR program responded to more than 1,300 calls from people in crisis—STAR always helped its callers and never left them uninformed.

Police Department of Denver has also begun establishing a new Assessment Intake Diversion Center. This AID center will add another alternative response toward the criminal justice system. For calls that may require a uniformed officer, we can better deter people with mental health problems or addictions from prison and connect them to more appropriate services.

