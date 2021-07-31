Discover the Hidden Gems of the University of Denver Campus

Devonshire/Unsplash

DENVER, CO – The University of Denver is brimming with beauty. Whether it's an architectural structure, a work of art, or a simple public gathering spot. This article has compiled a shortlist of some of these hidden gems in order to spice up your next visit to campus.

To begin, the Burwell Center for Career Achievement is a relatively new structure on the Denver University campus with a number of intriguing features. Just outside the building's main entrance is a seemingly casual bike rack for cyclists to store their bikes. However, this is not your typical bike rack, as the bike rack's two-end supports were originally granite pillars in 1800.

Within the Burwell Center, directly behind the front desk, a one-of-a-kind art piece sits atop it. Multiple slats of wood represent two mountains behind the glass; one is Mount Evans and the other is Echo Mountain, both of which are owned by the Burwell family.

Another meaningful spot on the Denver University campus is a tribute to the University’s 18th chancellor named Rebecca Chopp who led campus with Denver Advantage Campus Framework Plan. To honor her, the art pieces depict the tall, bold-faced flower which is a symbol of late summer. One is located at the main entrance of the Denver University Administrative Office Building (AOB), and the other one is located in Rebecca Chopp Grand Central Market in the new Community Commons.

Art pieces depicted in a form of flowers are quite common across the Denver University campus. One of the obvious ones can be seen on the west side of Newman Center for Performing Arts. A large exquisite rose window depicted to represent the roses that are received by the performers at the end of the show. Most of these art spots are designed by the current university’s architect, Mark Rogers.

It's difficult to deny the University of Denver's campus's beauty. From the architecture of the buildings to the landscape that combines old and new, to the art that connects it all, the campus was designed and transformed to meet the needs of a twenty-first-century education.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.