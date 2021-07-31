2021 The Arapahoe County Fair Beat Previous Visitors Record

redcharlie/Unsplash

DENVER, CO – After its cancelation in 2020, The Arapahoe County Fair is back with ground-breaking visitors. The attendees for this year’s four-day event reached 36,854 people. That was about 10,000 more people compared to the last event in 2019.

A single-day record exceeded by 15,722 people came to the Fairground on Saturday. That number caused the fair's organizer to forcefully stop visitors from coming after 8 p.m. due to concern of risks in emergency occurrences caused by too many people, raised by the county and public safety officials. People who have already bought the ticket for Saturday are moved for the next few days.

Glen Poole, the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds Operation Manager, stated that the team was so grateful many people are feeling enthusiastic about the event. But he also apologized to the people who must reschedule their visit time because of the loaded cappacity on Saturday.

The Arapahoe County Fair has been held annually for the past 155 years. The event showcases the county’s heritage and agricultural culture. Some of the highlights from the fair include Western and Mexican rodeos, popular carnival rides, firework shows, exhibitions, and competitions, as well as some live entertainment.

The Arapahoe County Fair was one of the first big events held in the Front Range since the Covid-restriction policy was loosened up in May. There will be more family-friendly, outdoor, and affordable events in Arapahoe County. The county official already planning the next county fair in 2022. Until then, events like the 5K walk/run series, Treat Street Halloween celebration, and the Board & Barrel snowboard will fill up the county’s agenda throughout the year.

