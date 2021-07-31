Denver, CO

Jive with Fireside at Five's Newest Fundraiser For the Denver Art Park.

Mile High and Hungry

This summer Denver has blossomed with food pop-ups – from bakery and food truck pre-orders to restaurants hosting their own unique versions of a dinner party. After a year of distanced dining, the food scene of Denver has gotten back to breaking bread. Aside from food, another way to cheers for the warm weather and reunion of the city is through a refreshing drink. During the pandemic, local community organizers Fireside at Five realized the lack of these types of social gatherings and found another way to get the town mingling. Now, Summer Swing hosts DJs and local spirit producers to join together in a night of libations and dance – and the next speakeasy event is happening tonight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yuy3M_0bD54CbK00
The lounge transforms to a 1920s speakeasy.Photo courtesy of Fireside at Five.

Swing music marks the irresistible freeing jazz tunes that permeate the dance floor. It's the perfect embodiment of what was missing during the past pandemic-filled year. In a tribute to the 1920s, Summer Swing aims to give patrons liberation from their recent troubles and looks forward to prosperity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=085Log_0bD54CbK00
DJ Matt Suave lighting up the stage.Photo courtesy of Fireside at Five.

With four dates currently left on the calendar – July 30, August 6, August 27 and September 10 – Summer Swing will take over The Lounge in RiNo throughout the summer. DJ Matt Suave controlled the speakers opening night by fusing modern beats with the timeless jazz that brought spirits high in the roaring '20s. The next pop-up will showcase DJ Cyn. She began in Breckenridge, but fans know her from stints at X Games, Burton U.S Open and more locally Mile High Spirits.

Through the beats, the cracking noise of fresh Hooch Booch – Denver’s first brewed hard kombucha –  cans pop in the background. Libations will be covered by Boulder Spirits, whose specialties include malt whiskey, bourbon, and gin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aZz2t_0bD54CbK00
Hooch Booch cocktail.Photo courtesy of Fireside at Five.

RiNo – Fireside at Five's first choice in neighborhoods – intersects with the organization's mission to bring together different works of art into one space. Another pillar to the night includes adding a local artist to display original works to decorate the walls of the Summer Swing's new home. The first artist to be featured – Eliza Marcus – typically incorporates people into her designs, ranging from painting to fashion design sketches. When it was her turn to decorate the speakeasy's space, Marcus did not come alone. Instead, she helped build the crowd by painting onsite. Each speakeasy event will have a new artist demonstrating their skills live.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GODgB_0bD54CbK00
Eliza Marcus artwork.Photo courtesy of Fireside at Five.

The final artform present is fashion. Heart of Vintage continues to bring a clothing rack featuring one-of-a-kind pieces to each event. It doubles as a tribute to revitalizing the past and another face deserving acknowledgment to the individuality brought to Denver’s community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V7OrQ_0bD54CbK00
Folks browsing the array of vintage clothing on display.Photo courtesy of Fireside at Five.

The speakeasy creates a lively night filled with celebration. However, no Fireside at Five event goes on without supporting the community they pop up in. In addition to spotlighting local artists, a percentage of event sales reinvests into RiNo. It's ultimately a fundraiser for the RiNo Art Park development.

“Fireside is all about doing events with impact and bringing as many community partners into the mix as we can. We wanted to activate a unique space in our community. It supports local artists, musicians, and small business owners all at the same time,” said Gertie Harris, Fireside Founder.

These summer speakeasy pop-ups are cultivating fundraising 2.0. They send bake sales to the back of the line. These events organically get people to congregate for memories that lead to more down the line. Fireside at Five puts the fun in fundraising–starting with this series and expanding to more yet to come.

Purchase tickets to the next pop-up – happening on July 30 – on the website. All-Access $60 tickets include a pass for entry, 3 drinks and a donation. $25 tickets grant entry and a donation – drinks not included. Both tickets are on Eventbrite for pre-order or purchasable at the door. The event begins at 8:30 p.m and tentatively ends at 12:30 a.m.

For a full list of featured artists, musicians and drink provisions, refer to Fireside's Instagram or website.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_d31f7ae58129cd372dc24634a072a097.blob

Haley Paez is the face behind Mile High and Hungry. It began as a food Instagram with the intent of showcasing all that the Denver food industry had to offer with the snap of a camera and the post of a picture. It has since grown into a blog, TikTok, Facebook, podcast, and other multimedia outlets for understanding and trying the food coming from Denverites and beyond. This writing seeks to be an outlet for discovering restaurant and food businesses in a new light and highlighting all the fun, crazy, delicious offerings from one of the countries newest food hubs. It's an easy way to learn about the people and their stories that have been able to bring so many joyous moments to the city of Denver. Come along and make sure you're hungry cause we have a lot of eating to do!

Denver, CO
26 followers
Loading

More from Mile High and Hungry

Denver, CO

Bring on the Birria to Denver.

Kiké’s Red Tacos is relatively new to the Denver food scene. However, it won't be surprising to see their new truck being a major stop for all the hungry people in town. Their signature item, birria, make up the majority of food videos trending on social media. The shredded meat, tortillas glistening red from being dipped in the braising consommé liquid, construct a taco unlike the ones typically celebrated on Tuesdays.Read full story
Denver, CO

“Super Mega Bien”: The Name Explains it All

A “super” inviting environment, “mega” flavors bursting from each innovative dish, and a “bien” experience are all guaranteed at this restaurant. Super Mega Bien lives at the beginning of the RiNo Art District and does a great job of welcoming people into such a lively neighborhood.Read full story
Denver, CO

Chook Will Leave You Shook

It’s fast, casual, cheap and serving chicken. If the image of newly bronzed Colonel Sanders, with his pristinely white beard and jet black bolo tie, popped into your mind, I beg of you to think again. Instead, I offer you the image of a corner restaurant with a wall that looks as if it was constructed from magazine rippings, basically the epitome of what a third grader’s art project would strive to be, but edgy and sleek. It’s pretty unsuspecting as it hides ever so slightly behind a black awning with the word Chook written as its title.Read full story
Denver, CO

Nothing but Noshes from The Noshery

The Denver food scene expands beyond the restaurants lit up by the Union Station lights. Just a short drive beyond the Highlands lies The Noshery, a quaint eatery composed of a husband and wife team who bring a homestyle menu with an artisanal touch.Read full story
Denver, CO

Take Me Out to Biker Jim’s Gourmet Dogs, Forget the Baseball Game

One might think a motorcycle gang runs this joint, but no leather jacket or a Harley is required for when you roll up to Biker Jim’s Gourmet Dogs. The inside of the restaurant is a Nirvana and Bon Jovi’s wonderland, with dark colors and a completely exposed grill cooking up dogs every second. Their brick wall has a huge skull radiating off it with hot dogs as crossbones, but look a bit deeper inside, and you’ll see the framed accomplishments that Jim has accumulated over the years.Read full story
Denver, CO

Drop it like it's Hot(pot) at D Station Restaurant.

The highly-publicized restaurants of Denver often reside right by Union Station or in the suburbs on Pearl street. Instead, DU students can rejoice to know that solely a block or two from campus, they can relive their thrilling experiences studying abroad with the Asian fusion being served on Evans. D Station harbors a fun environment that encourages friends and family to come together over their ability to play with their food.Read full story
Denver, CO

This Cafe is Going all Day

Some restaurants have a defined cuisine or exclusively cater to early risers or those looking for a late-night bite. Carbon Cafe diverts away from this mentality with their edgy, all-day eats that transform known dishes with elements of surprise. Dishes like grilled cheese and pizza sound familiar, but they are reimagined on their new menu.Read full story
Denver, CO

Oh God! Dio Mio Makes Great Pasta

The outer East edge of Larimer street hides what appears to be a quaint little restaurant. Dio Mio’s maroon wall strictly contrasts the murals that draw tourists to this side of town. However, the other side of the restaurant showcases praying hands with a fork twisted around a heaping load of pasta between them.Read full story
Denver, CO

Reel in a Good Bite from Fish N Beer

Coloradans have the utmost pride in their mountain backdrop, but everyone needs to feel the warm sand on their feet and hear the breaking tide roll in. Fish N Beer offers the essence of the ocean scene through its seafood-focused menu. The restaurateurs are bringing a new twist to the concept of farm-to-table dining.Read full story
Denver, CO

You Won’t Stop at Just Uno Más

The glow of white sand beaches screams for the accompaniment of slushy—maybe boozy—beverages with paper umbrellas topping them off and slices of fruit getting lost in the delicious, refreshing drinks. Those drinks are mandatory to hydrate you after the salt-slathered fries or other deep-fried snacks from the cabana menu. Kicking back on the beach at any resort can rekindle memories of great escapes to the Mexican Gulf or Pacific Coast. If you’re looking for that type of feeling here in Denver, I can offer you one better by going to Uno Más restaurant, where the spirit of Mexico thrives in the most authentic way.Read full story
Denver, CO

White Pie Pizza Turns up the Heat

Typically, pizzas are reserved for movie night – the times you’re tucked away in the fort you may or may not have made as a 20-something adult. Those moments are beloved. Now is the perfect time to revisit those cherished late nights and have White Pie take you into their kitchen for a reinvention of the pizza world as we know it.Read full story
Denver, CO

Keeping up with the Local Jones in Cherry Creek.

In their song “Make it Sweet,” Old Dominion famously sang “Just trying to keep up with the Jones at the end of the block.” While they might not have been referring to Local Jones Eatery located inside the Halcyon Hotel in Cherry Creek, the lyrics fit this fresh spot quite nicely. They epitomize the farm-to-table Colorado mentality, sourcing ingredients well and cultivating a welcoming environment that others surely want to emulate.Read full story
Denver, CO

Dos Santos is a Heavenly Taco and Margarita Bar

Dos Santos sign.Photo courtesy of Dos Santos. Upon first glance, Dos Santos is not the Mexican restaurant most people remember going to as children. The chic, modern interior has an industrial feel with an exposed ceiling and bricklaying uncovered on the back walls. The front is composed of windows letting in as much natural light as possible. Normally, the bursts of yellows, greens, reds and blues cannot be hidden in the family-owned restaurant serving the finest eats to everyone in town.Read full story
Denver, CO

Diversity at DU is Found in the Kitchen Rather than the Classroom

The University of Denver is a predominately white institution. However, in the neighboring streets, there are numerous ethnicities represented by way of restaurants. Students have the opportunity to explore the globe without traveling more than a mile away from campus with the help of food replacing the need for a plane ticket.Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Grace & Cakes Takes the Cake as a Sweet Foundation for Foster Kids

All people really need are the essentials, food, water, shelter, and birthday cakes. A birthday is the one time during the year where being awkwardly stared at by a group of people singing is welcomed. It’s also the only time that putting out a fire by blowing on it is cheered for. Birthdays are also a motivator for breaking any diet or getting that extra treat that parents usually frown upon. Lisa Repp–an at-home baker from Denver living in Spokane, Washington–wouldn’t miss out on this opportunity to bake up something special for friends and family. It wasn’t until her husband Drew thought of another group of kids that would light up from having their sweet craving cured on their special day.Read full story
Denver, CO

Jaya Asian Grill Brings Unexpected Authenticity to a Strip Mall

Social media has forced its audience to perceive life in a certain light – everything has to be in accordance with its unquestioned rules. This spans fashion, beauty and has even corrupted food. Instagram food accounts can show the most indulgent treats, where milkshakes are adorned by candy, cookies and frosting before being brought to the table. A single straw with whip cream and cherry is no longer sufficient, it needs to be grandiose and eye-popping.Read full story
Denver, CO

Kim Moyles is leading the charge in the kitchen at the Brown Palace

Kim Moyles–head chef.Photo by The Brown Palace. The Brown Palace first opened its doors to horse-drawn carriages back in 1892. The Palace Arm’s–its largest restaurant on-site–parallels its historical prowess in Denver. After more than a century-long stint, a pandemic wouldn’t be able to shut its doors for good, instead, the historical mementos have been freshly dusted and await the eyes of excited guests. The regal entrance is the time machine to a more modest era, with deep mahogany wood accents paired with the glistening of gold.Read full story
Denver, CO

Five stars for El Five

View from El Five roof top.Photo courtesy of El Five Instagram. The skyline of Denver, while not the tallest, looks like it is enrobed in the clouds and the reddish-pink-hued sunset that is painted across the Colorado sky. This view is always a show stopper and enough of a distraction to disrupt the drivers on I-25. Nothing compares to seeing this while gazing off the balcony of El Five located in the LoHi neighborhood. Its panoramic view of the city puts every aspect of the city into view.Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

A big and wonderful addition to summer

The BigWonderful StagePhoto by the BigWonderful. The Big Wonderful festival has decided to stay at Belleview station for another year of concerts, local eats and unique vendors, after hauling their food trucks all around Colorado. It is a mash-up of farmer's market food trucks and music in the park. Belleview station is going to be a busy stop on Saturdays and Sundays all throughout the summer.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy