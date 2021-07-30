Denver, CO

Nothing but Noshes from The Noshery

Mile High and Hungry

The Denver food scene expands beyond the restaurants lit up by the Union Station lights. Just a short drive beyond the Highlands lies The Noshery, a quaint eatery composed of a husband and wife team who bring a homestyle menu with an artisanal touch.

The white facade with baby blue accents brings attention to the little establishment. At 6:30 a.m., the Noshery is open and ready to serve the early risers from the Berkely community.

The sweet smells of their homemade pastries are the first to greet those that step inside. Their notorious nosh is their doughnuts, which are rings of brioche dough instead of the typical cake or yeast. Many might know brioche as the decadent bread that makes French toast take in all the custard. The sponge dough gets more than just water, flour and yeast to make it rise. Instead, pads of butter are mixed in and melt as the dough bakes. This fluffy and buttery dough is more akin to the beloved Pillsbury crescent than a dense doughnut. Their addictiveness is only increased by the inclusion of the doughnut hole.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yjaxk_0bAvZSOU00
Brioche Doughnuts.Photo by Haley Paez.

On Saturdays, their cinnamon rolls come rolling out of the oven. These are another brioche-based treat that swirls cinnamon, sugar, and butter into the rich dough. Each roll is layered with frosting that begins to melt and mix with the bubbling cinnamon spread inside. The spread saturates the dough and emulates the texture of a half-baked cookie.

Every breakfast shop has its version of pancakes, as it appeals to kids and those who are kids at heart. An excuse to have cake for breakfast makes them an easy choice, but the Noshery livens up their flapjacks with notes of honey and cinnamon. They are thick enough to create contrast between the toasted outer layer touched by the flattop and the pillowy, airy inside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JbDyR_0bAvZSOU00
Homies features 2 pancakes, with 2 eggs, a choice of meat, cinnamon honey butter, wild blueberry compote, and tree juice maple syrup.Photo by Haley Paez.

It is easy to get swept up in the sweets, but they provide the same love and attention to their savory options as well. Their potato pancake on the menu might resemble griddled hash browns or the likeness of a latke, but that would only be half true. They have a layer of shredded potatoes topped with pancake batter, so it’s a potato pancake in a literal sense. A green onion crema emulates a scallion cream cheese for a final element of excitement and added depth of flavor.

While the Noshery doesn’t seek to completely reinvent the culinary industry with exotic ingredients and gastronomical techniques, they offer a breakfast done right. Their ingredients are sourced with pride, giving their eggs a glowing color and their wheat products a hint of nuttiness. From creamy scrambled eggs to a coffee cake that forgoes frosting for sugary crumble, it is all about execution. Other restaurant menus ramble for ages, while the Noshery knows what they do best and parsed it down to ensure only the best comes from the kitchen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sI7Bk_0bAvZSOU00
Unicorn Cake.Photo courtesy of The Noshery.

Even though breakfast might not be the best place to add some extra sugar into anyone's diet, this spot has high-end sweets as well. It doubles as a bakery that happily frosts cakes for any celebration. After watching the whip up a breakfast burrito it might be a bit shocking. An unlikely addition, yet they can craft cookies to look as mouth-watering as the bacon that folks enjoyed earlier or as whimsical as a fairytale with a unicorn being a sought-after design. They succeed in contribute all sorts of happiness to their part of town.

Everything they build is constructed from the idea of being local and thus promote the same of those that dine at their small business. Thus along the sidewall of the restaurant are numerous products made by Denver and Colorado artisan. It is a showcase of kitchen necessities–kitchen towels–to other items to jazz up the kitchen–decorative signs or even jams. This small business is proud of its community and uses its resources to show it.

It's always hard to get up in the morning, but the dishes coming out of the Noshery make it easy.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_d31f7ae58129cd372dc24634a072a097.blob

Haley Paez is the face behind Mile High and Hungry. It began as a food Instagram with the intent of showcasing all that the Denver food industry had to offer with the snap of a camera and the post of a picture. It has since grown into a blog, TikTok, Facebook, podcast, and other multimedia outlets for understanding and trying the food coming from Denverites and beyond. This writing seeks to be an outlet for discovering restaurant and food businesses in a new light and highlighting all the fun, crazy, delicious offerings from one of the countries newest food hubs. It's an easy way to learn about the people and their stories that have been able to bring so many joyous moments to the city of Denver. Come along and make sure you're hungry cause we have a lot of eating to do!

Denver, CO
26 followers
Loading

More from Mile High and Hungry

Denver, CO

Jive with Fireside at Five's Newest Fundraiser For the Denver Art Park.

This summer Denver has blossomed with food pop-ups – from bakery and food truck pre-orders to restaurants hosting their own unique versions of a dinner party. After a year of distanced dining, the food scene of Denver has gotten back to breaking bread. Aside from food, another way to cheers for the warm weather and reunion of the city is through a refreshing drink. During the pandemic, local community organizers Fireside at Five realized the lack of these types of social gatherings and found another way to get the town mingling. Now, Summer Swing hosts DJs and local spirit producers to join together in a night of libations and dance – and the next speakeasy event is happening tonight.Read full story
Denver, CO

Bring on the Birria to Denver.

Kiké’s Red Tacos is relatively new to the Denver food scene. However, it won't be surprising to see their new truck being a major stop for all the hungry people in town. Their signature item, birria, make up the majority of food videos trending on social media. The shredded meat, tortillas glistening red from being dipped in the braising consommé liquid, construct a taco unlike the ones typically celebrated on Tuesdays.Read full story
Denver, CO

“Super Mega Bien”: The Name Explains it All

A “super” inviting environment, “mega” flavors bursting from each innovative dish, and a “bien” experience are all guaranteed at this restaurant. Super Mega Bien lives at the beginning of the RiNo Art District and does a great job of welcoming people into such a lively neighborhood.Read full story
Denver, CO

Chook Will Leave You Shook

It’s fast, casual, cheap and serving chicken. If the image of newly bronzed Colonel Sanders, with his pristinely white beard and jet black bolo tie, popped into your mind, I beg of you to think again. Instead, I offer you the image of a corner restaurant with a wall that looks as if it was constructed from magazine rippings, basically the epitome of what a third grader’s art project would strive to be, but edgy and sleek. It’s pretty unsuspecting as it hides ever so slightly behind a black awning with the word Chook written as its title.Read full story
Denver, CO

Take Me Out to Biker Jim’s Gourmet Dogs, Forget the Baseball Game

One might think a motorcycle gang runs this joint, but no leather jacket or a Harley is required for when you roll up to Biker Jim’s Gourmet Dogs. The inside of the restaurant is a Nirvana and Bon Jovi’s wonderland, with dark colors and a completely exposed grill cooking up dogs every second. Their brick wall has a huge skull radiating off it with hot dogs as crossbones, but look a bit deeper inside, and you’ll see the framed accomplishments that Jim has accumulated over the years.Read full story
Denver, CO

Drop it like it's Hot(pot) at D Station Restaurant.

The highly-publicized restaurants of Denver often reside right by Union Station or in the suburbs on Pearl street. Instead, DU students can rejoice to know that solely a block or two from campus, they can relive their thrilling experiences studying abroad with the Asian fusion being served on Evans. D Station harbors a fun environment that encourages friends and family to come together over their ability to play with their food.Read full story
Denver, CO

This Cafe is Going all Day

Some restaurants have a defined cuisine or exclusively cater to early risers or those looking for a late-night bite. Carbon Cafe diverts away from this mentality with their edgy, all-day eats that transform known dishes with elements of surprise. Dishes like grilled cheese and pizza sound familiar, but they are reimagined on their new menu.Read full story
Denver, CO

Oh God! Dio Mio Makes Great Pasta

The outer East edge of Larimer street hides what appears to be a quaint little restaurant. Dio Mio’s maroon wall strictly contrasts the murals that draw tourists to this side of town. However, the other side of the restaurant showcases praying hands with a fork twisted around a heaping load of pasta between them.Read full story
Denver, CO

Reel in a Good Bite from Fish N Beer

Coloradans have the utmost pride in their mountain backdrop, but everyone needs to feel the warm sand on their feet and hear the breaking tide roll in. Fish N Beer offers the essence of the ocean scene through its seafood-focused menu. The restaurateurs are bringing a new twist to the concept of farm-to-table dining.Read full story
Denver, CO

You Won’t Stop at Just Uno Más

The glow of white sand beaches screams for the accompaniment of slushy—maybe boozy—beverages with paper umbrellas topping them off and slices of fruit getting lost in the delicious, refreshing drinks. Those drinks are mandatory to hydrate you after the salt-slathered fries or other deep-fried snacks from the cabana menu. Kicking back on the beach at any resort can rekindle memories of great escapes to the Mexican Gulf or Pacific Coast. If you’re looking for that type of feeling here in Denver, I can offer you one better by going to Uno Más restaurant, where the spirit of Mexico thrives in the most authentic way.Read full story
Denver, CO

White Pie Pizza Turns up the Heat

Typically, pizzas are reserved for movie night – the times you’re tucked away in the fort you may or may not have made as a 20-something adult. Those moments are beloved. Now is the perfect time to revisit those cherished late nights and have White Pie take you into their kitchen for a reinvention of the pizza world as we know it.Read full story
Denver, CO

Keeping up with the Local Jones in Cherry Creek.

In their song “Make it Sweet,” Old Dominion famously sang “Just trying to keep up with the Jones at the end of the block.” While they might not have been referring to Local Jones Eatery located inside the Halcyon Hotel in Cherry Creek, the lyrics fit this fresh spot quite nicely. They epitomize the farm-to-table Colorado mentality, sourcing ingredients well and cultivating a welcoming environment that others surely want to emulate.Read full story
Denver, CO

Dos Santos is a Heavenly Taco and Margarita Bar

Dos Santos sign.Photo courtesy of Dos Santos. Upon first glance, Dos Santos is not the Mexican restaurant most people remember going to as children. The chic, modern interior has an industrial feel with an exposed ceiling and bricklaying uncovered on the back walls. The front is composed of windows letting in as much natural light as possible. Normally, the bursts of yellows, greens, reds and blues cannot be hidden in the family-owned restaurant serving the finest eats to everyone in town.Read full story
Denver, CO

Diversity at DU is Found in the Kitchen Rather than the Classroom

The University of Denver is a predominately white institution. However, in the neighboring streets, there are numerous ethnicities represented by way of restaurants. Students have the opportunity to explore the globe without traveling more than a mile away from campus with the help of food replacing the need for a plane ticket.Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Grace & Cakes Takes the Cake as a Sweet Foundation for Foster Kids

All people really need are the essentials, food, water, shelter, and birthday cakes. A birthday is the one time during the year where being awkwardly stared at by a group of people singing is welcomed. It’s also the only time that putting out a fire by blowing on it is cheered for. Birthdays are also a motivator for breaking any diet or getting that extra treat that parents usually frown upon. Lisa Repp–an at-home baker from Denver living in Spokane, Washington–wouldn’t miss out on this opportunity to bake up something special for friends and family. It wasn’t until her husband Drew thought of another group of kids that would light up from having their sweet craving cured on their special day.Read full story
Denver, CO

Jaya Asian Grill Brings Unexpected Authenticity to a Strip Mall

Social media has forced its audience to perceive life in a certain light – everything has to be in accordance with its unquestioned rules. This spans fashion, beauty and has even corrupted food. Instagram food accounts can show the most indulgent treats, where milkshakes are adorned by candy, cookies and frosting before being brought to the table. A single straw with whip cream and cherry is no longer sufficient, it needs to be grandiose and eye-popping.Read full story
Denver, CO

Kim Moyles is leading the charge in the kitchen at the Brown Palace

Kim Moyles–head chef.Photo by The Brown Palace. The Brown Palace first opened its doors to horse-drawn carriages back in 1892. The Palace Arm’s–its largest restaurant on-site–parallels its historical prowess in Denver. After more than a century-long stint, a pandemic wouldn’t be able to shut its doors for good, instead, the historical mementos have been freshly dusted and await the eyes of excited guests. The regal entrance is the time machine to a more modest era, with deep mahogany wood accents paired with the glistening of gold.Read full story
Denver, CO

Five stars for El Five

View from El Five roof top.Photo courtesy of El Five Instagram. The skyline of Denver, while not the tallest, looks like it is enrobed in the clouds and the reddish-pink-hued sunset that is painted across the Colorado sky. This view is always a show stopper and enough of a distraction to disrupt the drivers on I-25. Nothing compares to seeing this while gazing off the balcony of El Five located in the LoHi neighborhood. Its panoramic view of the city puts every aspect of the city into view.Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

A big and wonderful addition to summer

The BigWonderful StagePhoto by the BigWonderful. The Big Wonderful festival has decided to stay at Belleview station for another year of concerts, local eats and unique vendors, after hauling their food trucks all around Colorado. It is a mash-up of farmer's market food trucks and music in the park. Belleview station is going to be a busy stop on Saturdays and Sundays all throughout the summer.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy