The Denver food scene expands beyond the restaurants lit up by the Union Station lights. Just a short drive beyond the Highlands lies The Noshery, a quaint eatery composed of a husband and wife team who bring a homestyle menu with an artisanal touch.

The white facade with baby blue accents brings attention to the little establishment. At 6:30 a.m., the Noshery is open and ready to serve the early risers from the Berkely community.

The sweet smells of their homemade pastries are the first to greet those that step inside. Their notorious nosh is their doughnuts, which are rings of brioche dough instead of the typical cake or yeast. Many might know brioche as the decadent bread that makes French toast take in all the custard. The sponge dough gets more than just water, flour and yeast to make it rise. Instead, pads of butter are mixed in and melt as the dough bakes. This fluffy and buttery dough is more akin to the beloved Pillsbury crescent than a dense doughnut. Their addictiveness is only increased by the inclusion of the doughnut hole.

Brioche Doughnuts. Photo by Haley Paez.

On Saturdays, their cinnamon rolls come rolling out of the oven. These are another brioche-based treat that swirls cinnamon, sugar, and butter into the rich dough. Each roll is layered with frosting that begins to melt and mix with the bubbling cinnamon spread inside. The spread saturates the dough and emulates the texture of a half-baked cookie.

Every breakfast shop has its version of pancakes, as it appeals to kids and those who are kids at heart. An excuse to have cake for breakfast makes them an easy choice, but the Noshery livens up their flapjacks with notes of honey and cinnamon. They are thick enough to create contrast between the toasted outer layer touched by the flattop and the pillowy, airy inside.

Homies features 2 pancakes, with 2 eggs, a choice of meat, cinnamon honey butter, wild blueberry compote, and tree juice maple syrup. Photo by Haley Paez.

It is easy to get swept up in the sweets, but they provide the same love and attention to their savory options as well. Their potato pancake on the menu might resemble griddled hash browns or the likeness of a latke, but that would only be half true. They have a layer of shredded potatoes topped with pancake batter, so it’s a potato pancake in a literal sense. A green onion crema emulates a scallion cream cheese for a final element of excitement and added depth of flavor.

While the Noshery doesn’t seek to completely reinvent the culinary industry with exotic ingredients and gastronomical techniques, they offer a breakfast done right. Their ingredients are sourced with pride, giving their eggs a glowing color and their wheat products a hint of nuttiness. From creamy scrambled eggs to a coffee cake that forgoes frosting for sugary crumble, it is all about execution. Other restaurant menus ramble for ages, while the Noshery knows what they do best and parsed it down to ensure only the best comes from the kitchen.

Unicorn Cake. Photo courtesy of The Noshery.

Even though breakfast might not be the best place to add some extra sugar into anyone's diet, this spot has high-end sweets as well. It doubles as a bakery that happily frosts cakes for any celebration. After watching the whip up a breakfast burrito it might be a bit shocking. An unlikely addition, yet they can craft cookies to look as mouth-watering as the bacon that folks enjoyed earlier or as whimsical as a fairytale with a unicorn being a sought-after design. They succeed in contribute all sorts of happiness to their part of town.

Everything they build is constructed from the idea of being local and thus promote the same of those that dine at their small business. Thus along the sidewall of the restaurant are numerous products made by Denver and Colorado artisan. It is a showcase of kitchen necessities–kitchen towels–to other items to jazz up the kitchen–decorative signs or even jams. This small business is proud of its community and uses its resources to show it.

It's always hard to get up in the morning, but the dishes coming out of the Noshery make it easy.

