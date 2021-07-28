Escondido, CA

Where to Get Good Sushi in North San Diego County

Mike Peterson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bdMNn_0bAqieQm00

If you're looking to get your sushi fix in San Diego, there are plenty of options throughout the county. But with a food as elegant, simple, and easy to mess up as sushi, it helps to know where to go.

Here are some top picks for good sushi in North San Diego County. There's a mix of places here, from traditional sushi bars to more unique venues. All of them, however, make great sushi.

9. Sushi Lounge Poway

Address: 12622 Poway Rd, Poway, CA 92064

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday - Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Website: https://sushiloungesd.com/

Sushi Lounge is a typical sushi bar with a location in Encinitas and a location in Poway. For the purposes of this piece, we'll focus on the Poway establishment -- but you can expect a similar quality of sushi from both of their restaurants.

As with most sushi places, there's a variety of delicious rolls, sashimi, and specialty sushi on the menu. You'll also find unique vegetarian options that you might not get at another sushi location, including the Lounge Lizard and the Double Crunch Roll. Low-carb guests can also opt for the Protein Roll, which skips the rice.

8. RB Sushi

Address: 16405 Bernardo Center Dr, San Diego, CA 92128

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. every day

Website: https://rbsushi.com/

RB Sushi in Rancho Bernardo was once famous for offering all-you-can-eat sushi (yes, really). Unfortunately, that is no longer the case, but RB Sushi still serves up delicious rolls and other Japanese cuisine. They also have multiple locations throughout San Diego County, including two closer to the city proper.

For the food, however, you can't go wrong. There are a variety of unique rolls, including several that focus on spicier fish and ingredients. Try the Lemon Roll, Volcano Roll, or Scallop Roll -- all three are definite winners. Of course, you can't go wrong with any roll you choose.

7. Hooked on Sushi

Address: 272 N El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA 92024

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday - Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, closed Sunday

Website: https://www.sushiontheedge.com/

Hooked on Sushi has two locations in the coastal North County area: one in Encinitas and one in Carlsbad. No matter which one you choose, however, you'll get some solid sushi options alongside a variety of other Japanese food options.

Unique options include the Oceanside Roll, which features Ebi Shrimp and a squeeze of lemon on top of a traditional California roll. You can also order sushi in "combos," which feature miso soup, garden salad, and white rice alongside your choices of sushi rolls, chicken, and appetizers.

6. Sushi on the Edge

Address: 1611 S Melrose Dr Suite.P, Vista, CA 92081

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday - Sunday, closed Monday

Website: https://www.sushiontheedge.com

Sushi on the Edge is a contemporary Japanese restaurant that serves a variety of Japanese cuisine in Vista. The interior may not scream authenticity, but it's quirky and adds a bit of artsiness to the experience.

You'll find the typical menu of specialty rolls here, as well as some unique options like the "Sushi on the Edge" roll that features Seared Cajun Tuna and the RBV Roll that's filled with imitation crab, avocado, jalapeno, and cream cheese. All in all, it's an excellent spot to get your sushi fix in North County.

5. Sushi Nori

Address: 500 N Escondido Blvd #2628, Escondido, CA 92025

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday - Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Website: https://www.sushihuku.net/menu/

A small sushi bar tucked into the Major Market shopping center in Escondido, Sushi Nori has consistently delicious and fresh seafood options and other Japanese staples like teriyaki and tempura. For locals, it's one of the best sushi options in the city.

You'll find a vast menu of Japanese eats, including a variety of specialty sushi rolls, sashimi, and appetizers like baked green mussels and seared tuna salad. Of course, you can also order noodle-based dishes or bento boxes if you aren't feeling like seafood. They also have a fun surprise for birthday guests, so be sure to mention if it is your birthday when you go.

4. Umami Japanese

Address: 251 N City Dr Suite 122, San Marcos, CA 92078

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday - Sunday, closed Monday

Website: https://www.umamijp.com/

Umami Japanese is a relatively new addition to the San Marcos area, and it's located in an up-and-coming location near Cal State. Despite the collegiate surroundings, Umami Japenese is worth a drive -- even if you're not attending the local college.

You'll find all the usual sushi options here, but Umami Japanese has unique offerings like a Mini Sushi Cone or a Sushi Muffin. In addition to delicious rolls and edamame, you should definitely try the Bao Buns, which are steamed buns with various fillings that are absolutely delicious.

3. Mikko Sushi

Address (Carlsbad): 1025 Carlsbad Village Dr, Carlsbad, CA 92008

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday - Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Website: https://mikkosushi.com/

Mikko Sushi is a local Japanese restaurant chain with locations throughout North County San Diego. No matter which location you choose, you can rest assured that you'll get some top-quality sushi at an affordable price point.

You'll find a variety of rolls and other sushi options here, as well as traditional Japanese fare. Try the Baja roll, which features spicy shrimp, cucumber and avocado and is topped with even more shrimp and avocado. The lunch specials at Mikko Sushi are also top-notch, and you can grab a sake or beer while you're there.

2. Wrench And The Rodent

Address: 1815 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside, CA 92054

Hours: 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday - Sunday, closed Monday and Tuesday

Website: https://www.seabasstropub.com/

Thus far, this list of sushi bars has focused on your rank-and-file, Japanese-style restaurants. You can find those anywhere in the U.S. If you're looking for something a bit off-kilter but delicious, then Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub in Oceanside might be the place for you.

This is not a traditional sushi restaurant, but the specialty "Wrench Rolls" are delicious. Try the Chronic, Del Mar 2.0, or Holiday in Cambodia. For vegetarians, the "Rodent Rolls" are all plant-based and are still excellent. This place is also attached to The Whet Noodle, for similarly unique Japanese cuisine and ramen.

1. Kaito Sushi

Address: 130-A N El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA 92024

Hours: 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday, closed Sunday and Monday

Webiste: https://sushikaito.com

Sushi restaurants are a dime a dozen in the U.S., but if you're looking for something truly special and authentic, look no further than Kaito Sushi in Encinitas. This restaurant follows Tokyo's sushi styles and traditions and was founded by a star sushi chef from the legendary city.

You'll find delicious and super fresh sushi, though the options differ based on the availability of ingredients. Just come with an open mind and don't expect your traditional American sushi bar fare. This is something that's certainly a bit different.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 2

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_7e87dc73322f1e058bb7a670f78d55d8.blob

Mike Peterson is a journalist, editor, and yoga teacher based in North San Diego County. He's a fan of indie bookstores, local craft beers, and excellent tacos.

San Diego, CA
168 followers
Loading

More from Mike Peterson

San Diego County, CA

Awesome Mountain Hikes in San Diego County

San Diego has plenty of mountains to climb with awesome views to see.Israel Palacio. When you think of mountains, images of remote, snow-capped peaks likely come to mind. San Diego doesn't have any of those, but we do have a variety of awesome mountain hikes with excellent views of our beautiful area.Read full story
Escondido, CA

Cool Local Businesses to Support in Escondido, California

The arch over Grand Ave in downtown Escondido.City of Escondido. Big-box stores are everywhere and you can order just about anything with the touch of a button. Despite that, it's always a good idea to shop small whenever possible so that you can support the local economy and make sure neighborhood businesses, well, stay in business.Read full story
San Diego, CA

Where to Get Good Chicken Sandwiches in SD's North County

The chicken sandwich may not be as popular as the burger, but it's still a delicious option. Luckily, while it's a bit harder to find good chicken sandwichs than good burgers, North County San Diego still has some great options.Read full story
2 comments
San Diego, CA

Best Yoga Studios Around Downtown San Diego

If you're looking to find a bit of Zen throughout your week, practicing yoga is one of the best ways to develop a calm mind and a strong body. Luckily, there's no shortage of yoga studios in and around downtown San Diego.Read full story
San Diego, CA

Coolest Breweries in North San Diego County

San Diego's craft beer scene extends well into North County.Josh Olalde/Unsplash. San Diego is known for its craft beer. While there's a lot of competition these days, the city has also been dubbed "Craft Beer Capital of America." Those who live here know that we live up to that title.Read full story
1 comments
Escondido, CA

Must-Try Mexican Restaurants in Escondido, California

Escondido, California has some of the best Mexican food throughout all of San Diego County. Pop into any taco shop or Mexican restaurant in the city, and you're bound to be greeted with some delicious food.Read full story
3 comments
San Diego, CA

Best Irish-Style Pubs in North San Diego County

Irish public houses and bars are some of the best places to get a drink. While you may instantly think only of Guinness, they generally have a vast selection of beverages and plenty of fun times, to boot.Read full story
1 comments
San Diego, CA

Where to Get Good Fish Tacos in SD's North County

Some of the selections at Miramar Fish Tacos & Beer.Credit: Miramar Fish Tacos & Beer. San Diego has some excellent fish taco options, likely because of its proximity to the birthplace of the food -- Baja California.Read full story
2 comments
San Diego County, CA

Where to Buy Musical Instruments in North San Diego County

Whether you're a seasoned musician or you just want to learn an instrument as a hobby, you can do better than ordering your next musical instrument online or from a big-box music store.Read full story
San Diego, CA

7 Challenging Hiking Trails in the San Diego Region

San Diego is a region rich with superb hiking and nature trails. While there are plenty of beautiful places to hike, many of San Diego's trails aren't the most difficult. These trails, on the other hand, offer some definite challenge -- whether it's precarious terrain or plenty of incline for that hit of cardio. Here are some challenging hikes in and around San Diego County.Read full story
San Diego, CA

Here's Where to Get Good Ramen in San Diego's North County

There's some excellent ramen outside of Convoy Street in San Diego.Susann Schuster. In San Diego, great ramen is typically found on Convoy Street. However, there are still some excellent options further north, if you know where to go.Read full story
1 comments
San Diego County, CA

Best Places to Go Camping in San Diego County

California is known for having plenty of natural beauty. And San Diego County, located at the very southwestern tip of the state, has its own share of nature to enjoy. While you might only think of San Diego as a beachtown, it's actually the most biodiverse counties in the U.S. You'll find beachfront camping, desert camping, and mountain forest camping -- all within the borders of San Diego County. Here are some top picks for places to go camping in the area.Read full story
1 comments
San Diego, CA

Where to Get the Best Burgers in North San Diego County

Burgers are an essential American food, whether you grill them up yourself or get them at an In 'N Out. Sometimes those options can get boring. But don't worry, San Diego has a staggering number of delicious burger shops.Read full story
1 comments
San Marcos, CA

Where to Get the Best Tacos in San Marcos, California

San Marcos has some truly great tacos, if you know where to look.Cyrus Gomez/Unsplash. Looking for a good taco in San Marcos, California? You aren't alone. There are plenty of taco shops and Mexican restaurants in the city, but if you're searching for a genuinely excellent taco, the list gets narrowed down a bit.Read full story
1 comments
San Diego County, CA

Where to Get The Best Sandwiches in North San Diego County

Sandwiches: simple, yet delicious -- if you know where to go.Raphael Nogueira/Unsplash. Sandwiches are such a simple and seemingly basic food that it's easy to forget just how good a well-made sub can be. If you're looking to satisfy your craving for a delicious sandwich, there are plenty of options throughout North San Diego County.Read full story
Encinitas, CA

Coolest Coffee Shops in San Diego's North County

Support your local coffee shops!Louis Hansel/Unsplash. There's a chain coffee shop on virtually every corner in America, or so it seems. That's fine since we all need our caffeine. But there are plenty of locally owned and independent coffee shops and cafes in North County San Diego that you could choose from.Read full story
San Diego, CA

The Best Plant-Based Spots in North San Diego County

People with a plant-based diet often have it rough when eating out. At most restaurants, vegetarian or plant-based options are sparse or nonexistent. Occasionally, the only options are side dishes.Read full story
San Diego County, CA

Eat Fresher and Support San Diego Farmers With a CSA

You'll get a lot more than just carrots and kale with a CSA box.Brad Stallcup/Unsplash. One of the best ways to incorporate more fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables in your diet is through community supported agriculture (CSA). Here's why.Read full story
San Diego, CA

Where to Eat BBQ Right Now in North San Diego County

Good BBQ isn't hard to find if you know where to look.Bao Menglong/Unsplash. Good BBQ isn't always the easiest thing to find. But while San Diego isn't known for being a BBQ hotspot like some other U.S. locales, there are still plenty of great options in America's Finest City.Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 2

Community Policy