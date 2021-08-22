Top Pick comfort food restaurants in Detroit

DETROIT, MI - Everyone has their comfort food. The food that brings home to us, with personal or cultural nostalgia and sentimental value. Though they typically have high caloric nature and high carbohydrates, they are worth it.

Adults associate comfort food with the security of childhood, like mother’s mac and cheese or chicken soup. We turn to our comfort food when under severe emotional stress, but we don’t need to be under severe emotional stress to have our comfort food. Here are a few restaurants in Detroit that can take you back home with their comfort food.

1. Norma G’s

Formerly operating as a food truck, Norma G’s entertains the crowd with Caribbean cuisine in a casual and friendly atmosphere. You can find Norma G’s authentic, tasty Caribbean cuisine and fine cocktails at 14628 East Jefferson Avenue. Norma G’s also serve finger-licking comfort foods like jerky chicken sliders and macaroni and cheese. Its heavy pescatarian menu also embraces vegan options.

2. Melting Pot

If you’re salivating at the thought of rich, creamy cheeses and chocolates, then Melting Pot is for you. Grab your friends to 888 W Big Beaver Road for a nice conversation over cocktails and the Art of Fondue. Just pick up a strawberry and dip them in rich chocolate concoctions and award-winning melted cheeses served with artisan bread (gluten-free options available) and seasonal fruits, or grab a fork and start cooking your own shrimp and veggies. If you ask us, we recommend the Signature Wisconsin Cheddar. Melted with larger beer, garlic, and spices.

3. Kid Rock’s Made in Detroit

Serving a mix of classic Detroit and Southern-influenced dishes, Kid Rock’s Made in Detroit represents Detroit’s most loyal and successful native sons. It also spoils its customers with traditional comfort foods and bar fare. Come here for lunch or dinner at Little Caesars Arena, 2645 Woodward Avenue.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.