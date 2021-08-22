Detroit Institute of Arts is recruiting students to join the Teen Arts Council

DETROIT, MI - Detroit Institute of Arts is seeking 12 energetic high school students to become members of the Teen Arts Council.

The establishment of the Teen Arts Council aims to provide a creative platform for the youth. To achieve this, these students will be involved in the planning and implementation of DIA’s impactful programs.

By joining the Teen Arts Council, the students are entitled to an array of perks. They will be able to develop leadership skills and stimulate their enthusiasm for community engagement. This prepares them to take on larger responsibilities both in the community or any organization they will serve in the future.

In addition to this, the students will see art and culture from a whole new perspective. They will obtain hands-on experiences by working on the assigned projects, thus making them appreciative of art.

They only need to set aside 8 to 10 hours a month, and in turn, will be paid $10 per hour. Meaning, they are deemed as DIA’s employees. Among all this, each member will learn how to expand network with well-esteemed artists and museum professionals by working alongside the cross-department staff.

In the past, the council has successfully hosted numerous events, highlighting diverse issues. For instance, in 2019, they organized an art-making event along with a discussion on teens’ mental health experiences. In the same year, they honored Women’s History Month by initiating open-mic storytelling where anyone could share their inspiring stories.

To join the council, reach out to DIA’s Associate Educator of Education Programs, Sade Benjamin, at sbenjamin@dia.org.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.