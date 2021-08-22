Brighton, MI

Michigan Restaurant Review: Fidler's On The Grand

Mike Kazsyck

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zCvIG_0bYjjVKX00

BRIGHTON, MI — Fidler's On The Grand looks unassuming from the outside. A plain rectangular building, grey and red paint and a simple sign. Inside, things can get a bit cramped, COVID restrictions notwithstanding. But get past all that, and you'll find yourself in one of the best homestyle restaurants in the neighboring Lansing.

Granted that the restaurant's interior looks cozy, small as they are. But, you don't have to force yourself to dine inside if the prospect makes you uncomfortable, pandemic and all. They have comfortable seating outside, and the restaurant is usually not that busy outside of lunchtime on weekdays.

Fidler's is the quintessential American quick bite restaurant. They have the usual items — waffles, fried chicken, sliders, tacos. But the first thing you should have is their wraps. If you're into spicy food, try the Death Valley. It's crispy chicken plus greens, fresh tomato, a choice between cheddar and monterey, enough ranch that doesn't take away from the chicken crispiness and a fix of spicy buffalo sauce, all wrapped in a soft flatbread.

If you'd rather have something milder, then go with San Diego Caesar, which will swap your crispy with grilled chicken, your cheese choice with parmesan, and your ranch-spicy buffalo sauce combo with creamy caesar dressing. It's the right choice to cleanse your palate from the spicy sauce of the first time, too, if you'd rather have two wraps.

"But I don't live in Lansing and I don't want to drive all the way there for a wrap or two," one might say. Fine, if you're looking for a long-drive worthy experience, go for the regulars-favorite Jamestown Loaded — buttermilk biscuits, sausage gravy, cheddar cheese, grilled potato and egg. You'd be pleasantly surprised at how well these seemingly basic combinations go together.

Although they'd be happy to prepare the eggs however you want them, you should go with their recommendation, over easy. The runny yolk is the real cherry on top of the dish.

Also not to be missed are their Tex-Mex duo, burrito and taco — and their secret menu if you know where to look.

The best part is, nothing on their menu is over $15, and it has been so for years. Their portion is generous, too. No matter how starving you are, you will leave with a full (and satisfied) stomach.

Fidler's On The Grand is open every day except Mondays. They're open from 7 p.m. to 5 p.m., except on Sundays when they close early at 2 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays when they close later at 7 p.m. You can find them at 4805 N Grand River Ave., Lansing.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_46e829a2b68f0be7d23402960e416b30.blob

If you want the tea, follow me

Detroit, MI
190 followers
Loading

More from Mike Kazsyck

Detroit, MI

Wings of Mercy to hold fundraising statewide flying event this September

DETROIT, MI – Wings of Mercy is going to hold its fundraising flying event, “Wings For Michigan,” on Saturday, September 11, and Sunday, September 12. All Michigan pilots are invited to support this state-wide mission utilizing any aircraft to any participating airport. A selection of 15 participating airports across Michigan will welcome participating pilots and event attendees with their own planned activities, from gift bags, free food, to special plane and auto showings.Read full story
Detroit, MI

The Henry Ford to celebrate Women at the Wheel at this year’s Old Car Festival on September 11-12

DETROIT, MI – The Old Car Festival in Greenfield Village, Detroit, is held annually by The Henry Ford, and this year on September 11-12, it will be introducing its first Women at the Wheel celebration.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit residents are invited to sign Water Affordability Pledge

DETROIT, MI – We the People of Detroit, a nonprofit dedicated to community coalition building, is calling the residents of Detroit to sign a Water Affordability Pledge. True to its goal to the provision of resources that inform, train, and mobilize the citizens of Detroit and beyond to improve their quality of life, the organization aims to provide access to clean, safe, and affordable drinking water for good individual health and public health.Read full story
Detroit, MI

11th Annual Detroit Food Summit will be held on October 21-22

DETROIT, MI – The Detroit Food Policy Council is scheduled to celebrate its 11th Annual Detroit Food Summit on October 21-22, both virtually and in person. Carrying the theme "[RE]Food: Reconnecting and Reimagining Detroit's Food System after COVID," the hybrid event features a series of 50-minutes workshops and tours that will especially focus on the possible growth of the culinary landscape of the Motor City after the pandemic.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit NAACP holds Arts & Essay Scholarship Contest for K-5 students

DETROIT, MI – The Detroit branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is holding an Arts & Essay Scholarship Contest for K-5 students in the Detroit area. The theme for this year's contest is "What The Civil Rights Struggle Means To Me."Read full story
Detroit, MI

Enjoy a fine dining experience for once in a lifetime at these restaurants that you can find in Detroit

DETROIT, MI - A special occasion is the perfect time for you to go out to try something new, like having dinner in a fine dining restaurant that has been kept on your list for so long. These three restaurants in Detroit will make your special day become more memorable.Read full story
Detroit, MI

The Detroit Health Department shared guidance on third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

DETROIT, MI – The Detroit Health Department shared recent guidance on who can get a third dose of the vaccine and when is the right time to get vaccinated after the second dose.Read full story
2 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit Regional Chamber opens a full-time vacancy for Program Coordinator

DETROIT, MI – The Detroit Regional Chamber is looking for a full-time Detroit Promise Program Coordinator, High School Outreach. The vacancy will stay open until 17 September 2021.Read full story
Bloomfield Hills, MI

Cranbrook Art Museum is hiring part-time Visitor Services Representatives

DETROIT, MI – Cranbrook Art Museum, part of Cranbrook Educational Community in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is currently hiring multiple Visitor Services positions. The part-time position will require the employee to work less than 20 hours per week. Job description includes welcoming and engaging Museum visitors and constituents, as well as to campus, public programs, and private groups.Read full story
Michigan State

NAMIWalks Your Way Michigan to raise awareness on mental health this August 28

DETROIT, MI – The National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization, will be hosting NAMIWalks Your Way Michigan this Saturday, August 28, 2021, 28 on Belle Isle Park, Detroit, Michigan 48207.Read full story
Detroit, MI

These steakhouses in Detroit will satisfy your steak needs in one bite

DETROIT, MI - How do you like your steak to be? Is it rare, medium-rare, or well done? It's time to level up your steak experience at these three steakhouses in Detroit that are ready to sizzle their way to you.Read full story
1 comments
Detroit, MI

Top three apple pies that you can find in Detroit

DETROIT, MI - Apple pie is widely admired by Americans and gained huge popularity in several other regions of the world. Some may like to eat it with ice cream, while others prefer to keep it simple. Whatever you choose, apple pie can't go wrong. Check out these places in Detroit that serve you a great apple pie.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Visit these restaurants in Detroit if you want to taste the Middle Eastern delicacies

DETROIT, MI - It is a well-known fact that Detroit metropolitan area is the home to the largest concentration of Arab Americans with the majority of Lebanese, Palestinian, Yemeni, and Iraqi. Thanks to that, we can taste the diverse cuisines of Middle Eastern without having to go on a long way. Check out these Middle Eastern restaurants that you can find in Detroit.Read full story
Oakland County, MI

Three restaurants in Oakland that serve you comfort food

OAKLAND, MI - Longing for a nostalgic feeling of homemade food? These places in Oakland County may relieve your feeling with every bite they serve to you. 1. Genitti's Hole-in-the-Wall, 108 E Main St Northville.Read full story
1 comments
Detroit, MI

PLAYGROUND DETROIT brings maximalism to Detroit Month of Design

DETROIT, MI – PLAYGROUND DETROIT joins the 11th installation of Detroit Month of Design, a citywide celebration of creativity, with its latest group exhibition, "All of the Above." The opening reception will be hosted on Friday, September 3, from 7 to 10 p.m.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Fillmore Detroit opens vacancies for various positions for Live Nation’s Concerts Division

DETROIT, MI – The Fillmore Detroit, in its collaboration with Live Nation Entertainment, is looking for filling up the vacancies in the Live Nation’s Concerts Division. The Fillmore Detroit opened in 1925 as a movie house, but now its theatre with an 80-foot ceiling serves as a stage for various performances, especially live music, thanks to its robust audio equipment and visual lighting.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Discover the work created by young Detroit artists at Space Invaders Artist Residency

DETROIT, MI - Capturing Belief celebrates the end of the Space Invaders Artist Residency by inviting you to join this exhibition where you can discover and admire the works of ten young Detroit artists. This free event will take place on August 28, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 1250 Hubbard Street.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Tune in for a jazz performance with Greater Grace Temple

DETROIT, MI - Greater Grace Temple is proud to present "Jazz on the Grass" featuring The Shelby Brown Jazz Band in a collaboration with The Master's Commission at Greater Grace Temple in God's Graceland Park. The event will take place on August 28 at 6 p.m. Make sure to mark the date!Read full story
Oakland County, MI

Start your day with these waffles that you can find in Oakland County

OAKLAND, MI - Waffles can be traced back to Ancient Greece, but now we can find waffles almost in every corner of the street. People usually eat waffles for breakfast or brunch. If you're looking for a quick brunch, you may visit these places in Oakland.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Take a stroll along the Riverwalk in the Riverfront Walking Tour series

DETROIT, MI - Sponsored by the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, Detroit Experience Factory is proud to take you on a tour from the Riverwalk to Dequindre Cut in Detroit Riverfront: Past, Present, and Future Socially Distant Walking Tour. The event will be held on August 28, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy