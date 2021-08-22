Michigan Restaurant Review: Fidler's On The Grand

BRIGHTON, MI — Fidler's On The Grand looks unassuming from the outside. A plain rectangular building, grey and red paint and a simple sign. Inside, things can get a bit cramped, COVID restrictions notwithstanding. But get past all that, and you'll find yourself in one of the best homestyle restaurants in the neighboring Lansing.

Granted that the restaurant's interior looks cozy, small as they are. But, you don't have to force yourself to dine inside if the prospect makes you uncomfortable, pandemic and all. They have comfortable seating outside, and the restaurant is usually not that busy outside of lunchtime on weekdays.

Fidler's is the quintessential American quick bite restaurant. They have the usual items — waffles, fried chicken, sliders, tacos. But the first thing you should have is their wraps. If you're into spicy food, try the Death Valley. It's crispy chicken plus greens, fresh tomato, a choice between cheddar and monterey, enough ranch that doesn't take away from the chicken crispiness and a fix of spicy buffalo sauce, all wrapped in a soft flatbread.

If you'd rather have something milder, then go with San Diego Caesar, which will swap your crispy with grilled chicken, your cheese choice with parmesan, and your ranch-spicy buffalo sauce combo with creamy caesar dressing. It's the right choice to cleanse your palate from the spicy sauce of the first time, too, if you'd rather have two wraps.

"But I don't live in Lansing and I don't want to drive all the way there for a wrap or two," one might say. Fine, if you're looking for a long-drive worthy experience, go for the regulars-favorite Jamestown Loaded — buttermilk biscuits, sausage gravy, cheddar cheese, grilled potato and egg. You'd be pleasantly surprised at how well these seemingly basic combinations go together.

Although they'd be happy to prepare the eggs however you want them, you should go with their recommendation, over easy. The runny yolk is the real cherry on top of the dish.

Also not to be missed are their Tex-Mex duo, burrito and taco — and their secret menu if you know where to look.

The best part is, nothing on their menu is over $15, and it has been so for years. Their portion is generous, too. No matter how starving you are, you will leave with a full (and satisfied) stomach.

Fidler's On The Grand is open every day except Mondays. They're open from 7 p.m. to 5 p.m., except on Sundays when they close early at 2 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays when they close later at 7 p.m. You can find them at 4805 N Grand River Ave., Lansing.

