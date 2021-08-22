Top 3 house cleaning services in Detroit

DETROIT, MI - A clean environment may have a lot of positive effects. However, not everyone has time to clean the whole place by themselves.

Worry not, because these three cleaning services in Detroit will help you to clean up the mess.

1. The Green Company, Inc. (313) 769-3183

The Green Company is not an ordinary cleaning service. They only buy cleaning products from local vendors only and all of them are recycled, supporting an eco-friendly movement to make the environment greener than it could ever be while helping small businesses within the area.

They chose to combine today's technologies with innovative experiences in order to offer a full range of eco-friendly cleaning solutions, leading them to be the agent of change.

2. Merry Maids (248) 266-2543

Time to focus on your friends and family by not missing any precious minutes with them while Merry Maids handle your home chores. Merry Maid is here to help you as they guarantee that they will cover every inch of your space.

Merry Maid is giving you a chance to enjoy the moment of your life while they take extra care of your home because they understand that life flies in a blink of an eye.

3. Detroit Maid (313) 444-2027

Established in 2012, Detroit Maid provides quality and professional cleaning services that help you to maintain a clean space. Their services include deep cleaning, spring cleaning, regular home cleaning, regular office cleaning, green cleaning, and many more at a great price.

It is a great choice for people who are in a rush because their cleaners will show up 30 minutes early from the schedule Sit back, relax, and let Detroit Maid do your favor!

