Join the Association of Chinese Americans to live healthier at the 2021 Healthy Gardening Fair

DETROIT, MI - The Association of Chinese Americans is back with their annual event, Healthy Gardening Fair. The event will take place on August 28, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Chinese Community Center, 32585 Concord Dr, Madison Heights.

The Healthy Gardening Fair is a community event presented by the Association of Chinese Americans that comes for free. Every year, they hold this event with a focus on healthy living. This time, they will give a special Caregiver's Retreat to anyone who attends this fair. The fair will be divided into two-part events as listed below:

1. Farmer's Market: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

2. Night Market: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Established in 1972, The Association of Chinese Americans (ACA) is the founding chapter of the Organization of Chinese Americans (OCA). They are strived to promote the general welfare of Chinese Americans and the Asian Pacific American Community through providing some programs that include many fields like social, education, health, and also culture.

This event will include Home Garden Product Sharing, Health & Nutrition Workshops, Information Booths, Food & Drink, Arts & Crafts, Local Farmers, Live Entertainment, and more.

You are welcomed to participate in this fair by volunteering yourself or be a vendor and get a booth. Vendor tokens are available for pre-purchase in quantities of 10 and can also be purchased on the same day of the fair for $1. This event is made for everyone, so don't hesitate to come by. Please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aca-2021-healthy-gardening-fair-tickets-165209703671?aff=ebdssbdestsearch for more details about the event.

