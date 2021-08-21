Celebrate the work of Albert Kahn at the "Albert Kahn: Creating the Modern World" exhibition

DETROIT, MI - The Albert Kahn Legacy Foundation is proud to present an exhibition made to honor the work of Albert Kahn, Detroit's most important architect in "Albert Kahn: Creating the Modern World". The exhibition will take place on September 9, from 5.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. at 3011 East Grand Boulevard.

In the first half of the 20th century, Albert Kahn was named the world's foremost industrial architect. Kahn's work inspired the creation of America's modern industrial building. This exhibition aims to tell the history of significant architecture, as well as the design that stood as time passed.

You will get to see numerous photos of Detroit and Michigan's most iconic structures from the early 20th century, such as the Fisher Building, the Belle Isle Aquarium and Conservatory, the Detroit Athletic Club, and so on. They will be narrated using text so that people know about the history in the making of those architectures. Kahn was also designed the Edsel and Eleanor Ford House, the former General Motors headquarters, and some of the buildings on the University of Michigan campus during the peak of the Art Deco period.

Albert Kahn Legacy Foundation was established to celebrate and preserve the legacy of Albert Kahn who left impact and ideas that remained in the heart of Detroit. With his works displayed to the public, they hope researchers, students, historians, or anyone will appreciate his designs that changed America's industrial building. Because of his ideas and works, Detroit became the manufacturing capital of the United States during the first half of the 20th century.

Grab your tickets now if you want to take a look at Albert Kahn's magnificent works through text and photos. Please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/albert-kahn-creating-the-modern-world-exhibit-tickets-160263978875?aff=eand for more details about the event.

