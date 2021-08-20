Michigan Central partnered with Bamboo Detroit to host a discussion on future transportation

DETROIT, MI – Michigan Central, collaborating with Bamboo Detroit, holds a virtual event discussing future mobility solutions on August 25, 1-2 p.m. EST.

Panelists from SPIN, Clip, and Dollar Van will be sharing their knowledge on new micro-mobility startups and last-mile innovations that can inspire founders, cities, and communities to keep the next generation of transportation solutions accessible.

Kay Cheng, Head of Streets and Equity of SPIN, is a trained urban planner and designer with a degree in urban planning from Columbia University. She bagged 10 years of experience, including from her time at the San Francisco Planning Department and New York City Planning Transportation Planning Division.

Her current company, SPIN, helps the cities to provide safer riding experiences for the people, as well as for those that walk, bike, or roll on the street.

Som Ray, CEO of CLIP, is a graduate of Design+Computation and Architectural Design from MIT, MediaLab, and Columbia University. Awarded as Top Innovator under 35 - TR35 in 2012 from MIT TechReview for his work that aims to provide a low-cost mobility solution for the disabled, Ray is passionate about building new and joyful ways to interface globally.

Meanwhile, Su Sanni, CEO of Dollarride, is a social entrepreneur that has helped more than 2000 nonprofit organizations raise over $50M using WeDidIt. Armed with degrees in Psychology and Business Management from Boston College, he initiated Dollarride to help the communities that are underserved by public transit.

Michigan Central, a new mobility innovation district in Corktown, Detroit, is a sustainable community with addressing urban transportation challenges as its main mission. Its purpose is to improve mobility access for everyone and develop technologies to help prepare for a more connected and autonomous community.

The online discussion is done in partnership with Bamboo Detroit, a space for co-working and entrepreneurial community. To register, visit the event page here.

