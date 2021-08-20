'Petals In The Park' event at Detroit's Erma Henderson Park garden

DETROIT, MI – The City of Detroit General Services Department, Detroit Parks & Recreation Division, and WH Canon are celebrating fall with the upcoming 'Petals In The Park' event on August 30 at 4 p.m.

Erma Henderson Park, located at 8800 East Jefferson Avenue, Detroit, MI 48214, United States, is known for its tranquil environment and natural beauty. The large riverfront park features a magnificent waterfront and spectacular autumn-colored leaves from its large trees.

It was named after Erma Henderson, the Executive Director of the Equal Justice Council that monitors monitor the treatment of blacks by the judicial system. She was elected a year after the civil disturbance of 1967. Henderson was named the most powerful woman in Detroit during her time.

She also organized several other movements to ensure that African Americans receive fair treatment, such as Michigan Statewide Coalition Against Redlining. Henderson was also involved in the initiation of the Women's Conference of Concerns as well as Women in Municipal Government in Michigan.

Henderson became the first African American woman ever to sit on the Council after being the first African American to win an election against a white opponent in 1972. She later served for 16 years in the Detroit City Council.

Honored by education, civil rights, feminist, business, religious, and political groups across the state and nation as Michigan's ambassador for peace and racial harmony, Henderson received numerous awards and honors. In addition, she was also inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame in 1990.

Stroll the park that was named in Erma Henderson's honor this fall by registering here.

