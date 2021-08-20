Showcase your talent at The Art of Poetry: An Open Mic Night Experience

DETROIT, MI - Detroit Writing Room will hold The Art of Poetry at Drifter Coffee on August 30, 2021, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Time to connect with fellow artists, writers, and singer-songwriters in this chance.

The Detroit Writing Room is an inspirational space that was designed for people to work, write, and create by offering a chance for both entrepreneurs and creatives to develop relationships between them. They provide coaches in the writing, photography, and graphic design field to give feedback regarding business or literary works. They also often host some events related to literature and culture such as open mic nights, movie screenings, book talks, and more.

The Art of Poetry will be hosted by Krystalle, a certified yoga teacher and Army veteran who enjoys the freedom of poetry and breaking those rules. She hopes to connect with a lot of people who shared the same interest as her and be inspired.

Everyone is allowed to participate in this event by sharing a poem, song, short story, comedy, or any type of creative talent. Those who want to participate are required to register themselves on Eventbrite, then send an email to hello@detroitwritingroom.com with the following format:

1. Your name

2. What you'd like to share (i.e. poet, song, story, comedy)

At the event, you can take the stage when Krystalle calls your name during the open mic. Each participant will be given five minutes to share, however you may present a second time if they allowed you. Purchase the tickets online in advance for $10.

Drifter Coffee is closed on Mondays, thus they won't be offering beverage service. In this case, you may bring snacks and drinks by yourself or even portable to make yourself comfortable while watching the performance.

